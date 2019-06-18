Regularity or Randomness - page 50
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
this is not a criticism, it's a joke
I understand you... I'm a realist too, and I don't try to stick to the principle - just a break-even strategy... For me too, profit is a more IMPORTANT factor than theoretical discussions about 50/50...
But practically : setting up a profitable strategy is much more difficult than just a theoretically sound break-even strategy...
EXAMPLE:
Ahhhhhhh.... You're good!
I understand you... I'm a realist too, and I don't try to stick to the principle - just a break-even strategy... For me too, profit is a more IMPORTANT factor than theoretical discussions about 50/50...
But practically : setting up a profitable strategy is much more difficult than just a theoretically sound break-even strategy...
EXAMPLE:
ahaha, demo ????
I've seen this picture before and only the first time I noticed that it was a demo.
this example is a year old and it's not a fact that the strategy is the same, because there are still losing trades...
and what happened next, history is silent, of course.
The signal is now closed, right?
demo ????
This example is a year old and the strategy is not necessarily the same...
and what happened next, history is silent, of course.
The signal is now closed, right?
Trying to find minor flaws in the strategy? What difference does it make? As always, the facts outweigh the issues, no matter how much we discuss it...
I'm not trying to do anything.
You're flooding the forum with a story that's spliced together out of unrelated parts:
- are there any minuses?
the answer is yes!
So...
the logic of your story is lost in the beginning.
I'm not trying anything.
...you're flooding the forum with a bunch of unrelated stories...
Why do you have to be such a dumbass and show yourself to be so stupid...?
How do you get a report on the SIGNAL service from"different unrelated parts of the story" ...
You can think of something, can't you...?
Why would you set yourself up like that, and show yourself to be completely stupid...?
Well how do you get a report on a SIGNAL service from"different unrelated parts of the story" ...
Well a little bit of thinking is possible right?...
then I'll try to elaborate
- here - 6 years no minus
- there's a lot of minuses in here .
these are all parts of a different affair that put rose-coloured glasses on you
it's time to come down to earth, to reality, so as not to lose money on a real account, because all your experiments so far are only on the demo
I'll try to elaborate.
- here - 6 years without a minus.
- there's a lot of minus trades...
And what's not clear?
A break-even strategy is in itself NOT a frequent trade...
Increasing the frequency of trading increases the strategy's PROFIT, but it also increases the risks of getting caught by force majeure...
You win in strength ( profit ), you lose in stability ( number of losing trades )...
Determining the OPTIMAL value (profit/loss) is a harder task than breaking even...
And what's not clear?
A breakeven strategy is, in itself, NOT a frequent trade...
Increasing frequency of trading increases strategy's PROFIT, but it also increases risks of getting caught by force majeure...
You win in strength ( profit ), you lose in stability ( number of losing trades ) ...
Determining the OPTIMAL value (profit/loss ) is a harder task than breaking even...
so show me first that the test is identical to the signal.
and in the meantime, there is no logic
//you answered in your own words to the essence of the question...
which is what it takes to prove it.
then show first that the test is identical to the signal.
and in the meantime there is no logic
For the retarded...
These are TWO DIFFERENT strategies :
1. break-even ( but I'm not happy with the total profit)...
2. a profitable strategy - in the debugging stage, but the profits are quite good...
P.S. Example 1 is just for musing the 50/50 axiom... and example 2 does not want to fit into your AXIOMA...