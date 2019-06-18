Regularity or Randomness - page 61

Serqey Nikitin:

Indicator data:

+1 - trending up,

-1 - trending down...

So simple, what if H1 is up and H4 is down?
 
Unicornis:

Serqey Nikitin:

Claim 1 - there are patterns, it's been known for a long time... And these are trends, not only in financial markets, but in any other business...

Examples abound..., but we are interested in the financial markets, so an example:



The strategy is VERY simple: open ONLY in the direction of the trend, and preferably work off the trend from beginning to end... but not necessarily.... Many Traders do not tolerate a reduction in their profits, but it is, as you yourself understand, a minor inconvenience...

I made a similar indicator long time ago, to the one in the chart window, even the default colours are the same... Does it redraw or does it work so beautifully at once? Mine worked without re-drawing, according to the current situation, but the picture was not so beautiful.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
So simple, what if it's up on H1 and down on H4?

The trend is one...

If any chart doesn't match in direction, it's a pullback!!!!

 
Serqey Nikitin:

The trend is one...

If any chart does not match in direction, it is a pullback(correction)!!!

Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:

Yes, you're right! Jerks like that happen too!...but rarely...
Serqey Nikitin:

The trend is one...

If any chart doesn't match in direction, it's a pullback!!!

Why a pullback and not a trend change?;)
 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:

a second before the disaster)))

Vladimir Baskakov:
Why a pullback and not a trend change?)
Once again, for the very observant: the TREND is one...
