Regularity or Randomness - page 53
Ehhh, a pattern, a pattern....
There it is!!!
Tomorrow, hopefully, I'll be writing the latest walkthrough.
So what does it look like, this pattern?
The rule of thumb is that a market will only exist if there are both buyers and sellers. This is one.
You have to ensure that the buyer buys and the seller sells. That's two.
You also have to ensure that there is a contract: that is, that they agree on a price. That's three.
One, two, three and done ;)
If we have a finite number of patterns, the easiest way is to take the current pattern and look for it on different timeframes and different symbols, then look for variants of continuation. But it does not work that way, I have already done it. Maybe my method was not perfect, I will try it with a known function sometime.
All models are repeatable within a certain framework. They may carry different sizes but a certain shape.
It is quite easy to see the next future pattern from the current one. Even the dimensionality can be assumed.
I'm too lazy to type. If anyone is interested, drop in on Skype. I will explain.
They do not need to be detected. They exist at all times.
They need to be identified and applied in trade.
))
I don't detect them.
The program detects and identifies them).
Patterns always exist on any TF.
Candlestick patterns appear from time to time.
My patterns have an undeniable advantage over candlestick patterns.
))
You've read the article, you've seen the odds. The same guesswork as with the indicators. For any pair, a prediction according to your method, please. Do not be a chatterbox.
"The 'guessing game' is always present. It's good when you know the turning points. Then you have a better chance of guessing.
Here's a drawing of the guesses. But I can't guarantee their performance. By then there could be a lot of events happening that will turn the world upside down.
I hope I've made myself clear?)))
Is your channel indicator(dotted lines) redrawing?