Regularity or Randomness - page 57
You're still young, so you're not aware that all these full "detailed reports" have been on the forum for a long time..., and to duplicate them is somehow not serious. Those who are interested will find them...
You can tell from your avatar?;)
He's all young and inexperienced, only he's a sea wolf;)
Nah..., he's an old-timer;)
The computer gives the following results as food for thought, after introducing the term "virtual price" Tsi virtual. = aiCi:
It turns out that the market operates on the basis of a strict regularity, which no man is able to comprehend at the given stage of brain development and is perceived by him as a regularity, then as an absolute randomness. In short, the mind cannot understand the market, which is confirmed by the efforts of researchers and persistence of traders.
USUF!!!! GOLDEN WORDS! BUT - CYCLES, CYCLES, CYCLES - IN PLACE...
I don't know. Can it be considered a pattern if price bounces off the next level?
Continuation of picture from post#542.
I don't know. Can it be considered a pattern if price bounces off the next level?
can be considered a pattern if you publish screenshots of the chart with the indicator, run it in the tester in visual mode and put "arrows" in the entry points if there is no way to automate the TS, why take so much time to guess?
Yusuf's golden quotes:
"But, this particular paradox happened today, after the market opened under the influence of a small GEP: The indicator immediately started signalling a sharp and irreversible turn from downward to upward. More significant price changes could not have been as influential as the last change! This can only happen if we assume that the price depends on the trade volume, because this indicator is bound only to the price change. And we haven't learned how to take volumes into account. That's it, gentlemen! Consequently, the market is able to break the back of anyone".
Yusuf's golden quotes:
Bronze, or maybe iron...
In the beginning, I threw an indicator in there that calculates polynomials by orders of magnitude. But Yusuf was blinded by his formula, completely unaware that it was only a first-order polynomial.
A man wants to prove to someone that he is capable of more.
However, first it is better to prove to oneself, having first abandoned the state of euphoria.
You have to be a critic of your systems first and foremost, a critic....
