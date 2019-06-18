Regularity or Randomness - page 25

Serqey Nikitin:
Seryozha, please go away. You've been caught whitewashing so many times it's too lazy to even answer.
 
TheXpert:
Seryozha, please go away. You've been caught so many times already, you're too lazy to even answer.

To hang a label without proof is easy... But there is no getting away from the facts...

Check - you can not easily! Analysis of a set of my predictions - and the picture is clear... And you can say anything...

It's not nice... We're all colleagues here and we're trying to solve our problems... Otherwise, there wouldn't be anyone here...

 
Макс:

But then there is His Majesty Flat, which is what determines the potential and actual profits.

His Majesty the Trend in most cases does not deign to announce itself in advance. Unfortunately.
 
Andrey Gladyshev:

About the speed of reaction, I don't quite know what you mean.

I misspoke...
I'm sorry.
I meant that my system reacts to the market at 100% in time, but of course I lose some speed during analysis in order to increase the quality of the signal. In this case the risk increases exponentially and this is the reason why I cannot use more than 5% of 100% reactions. MA-type indicators, splines etc. give at least 30% lag and even that in the best case.
Where do I get my percentages from ? I have my own market valuation coordinate system completely absolute and from 0 to 100%.
I can compare it to the machine vision on the chart, but the technical implementation is incredibly difficult to carry out.
 
Martin Cheguevara:
aleger:

Under the word should always be specified when it is most likely. ;)
 
Martin Cheguevara:

reaction rate <= 5%


reaction rate <= 15%

Just so you and everyone else on this forum understand that even a 15% reaction rate to a market situation is not enough.

For example absolutely any mathematical algorithm I know, however complex, slows down reaction speed by at least 30% if it is very good.

I am not even talking about all the other G's)

 
Martin Cheguevara:
If you are very keen, you can also carry out the relevant calculations. Including probabilistic ones. But who needs it? For me personally, this question has long been solved and repeatedly confirmed.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I did this on purpose to show how many orders are opened consecutively.

 
Martin Cheguevara:

On which pair/pairs?
