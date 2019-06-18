Regularity or Randomness - page 25
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Seryozha, please go away. You've been caught so many times already, you're too lazy to even answer.
To hang a label without proof is easy... But there is no getting away from the facts...
Check - you can not easily! Analysis of a set of my predictions - and the picture is clear... And you can say anything...
It's not nice... We're all colleagues here and we're trying to solve our problems... Otherwise, there wouldn't be anyone here...
But then there is His Majesty Flat, which is what determines the potential and actual profits.
About the speed of reaction, I don't quite know what you mean.
His Majesty the Trend in most cases does not like to announce itself in advance. Unfortunately.
But every Uptrend is always followed by a Downtrend and vice versa. And this is a very important premise for a trader or auto expert.
But every Uptrend is always followed by a Downtrend and vice versa. And this is a very important prerequisite for a trader or auto-expert.
reaction rate <= 5%
reaction rate <= 15%
Just so you and everyone else on this forum understand that even a 15% reaction rate to a market situation is not enough.
For example absolutely any mathematical algorithm I know, however complex, slows down reaction speed by at least 30% if it is very good.
I am not even talking about all the other G's)
Under the word, you should always specify when it is most likely. ;)
I did this on purpose to show how many orders are opened consecutively.
I did this on purpose to show how many orders are opened consecutively.