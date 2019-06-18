Regularity or Randomness - page 46

New comment
 
To answer Lawfulness or Randomness, it is necessary to know what is Lawfulness and what is Randomness. A regularity is a manifestation of some relation of certain objects and phenomena, in fact it is an explicit or implicit functional dependence of some target function on some or other arguments. Let us now recall what Randomness is. The strictest mathematical definition: a Random Value is a measurable FUNCTION defined on the space of elementary events relative to a sigma-algebra. So there is nothing Random in this world, only unknowable Regularity.
 
SURANIKI:
To answer Law or Randomness, you must know what is Law and what is Randomness. What is a regularity is a manifestation of some connection of certain objects and phenomena, in essence it is an explicit or implicit functional dependence of a certain target function on certain arguments. Let us now recall what Randomness is. The strictest mathematical definition: a Random Value is a measurable FUNCTION defined on the space of elementary events relative to a sigma-algebra. So there is nothing Random in this world, only unknowable Regularity.

You can tell right away that the guy is NOT a boxing champion.

Regularities in the market are a dime a dozen. There is not always repeatability. But we are not "in the dark", we can defend ourselves with a stop.

It is the greedy who lose. I get greedy too, and then I laugh at myself. He was hoping))

The market does not recognize the hope of a reversal.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Regularities are a dime a dozen in the market. There is not always repeatability. But we are not in the habit of defending ourselves with a stop.

If you assume that there are no regularities in the market, there is no need to look for them. So much time is freed up.)

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:

If you consider that there are no regularities in the market, you don't need to look for them. So much time is freed up.)

And play?

Like children in a sandbox.

It's a thrill.

 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:

What's the point of that phrase? I'm not sure what you mean.

The point is that within a year, one of them will be out and the other, accordingly, will get, for deductions, about 100% per annum. All that matters is to find a strategy for a quick drain or gain ))
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:

If you consider that there are no regularities in the market, you don't need to look for them. So much time is freed up.)

Bull's-eye again. But for that you need to know the third method of forecasting. 1. The method of extrapolation, transferring the past to the future. 2. The method of expert judgement, one says up, the other says down. 3. Behavioural modeling, oddly enough, also refers to forecasting methods.
 
Vasily Belozerov:
Bull's-eye again. But for that you need to know the Third Prediction Method. 1. The method of extrapolation, transferring the past to the future. 2. The method of expert judgement, one says up, the other says down. 3. Behavioural modeling, oddly enough, also refers to forecasting methods.

The patterns in the markets persist. But their characteristics do not. That is, the dimensionality and lifespan of a pattern can vary considerably. Extrapolation is not exactly a reliable companion here. The shape looks yes, but the size is wrong, no not).

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

The patterns in the markets persist. But their characteristics do not. I.e. the dimensionality and lifespan of a pattern can vary considerably. Extrapolation is not exactly a reliable companion here. The shape looks yes, but the dimension is wrong, no it isn't).

Brother, that's what I mean by excluding the first two methods, and you're talking about extrapolation again.
 

found a couple of points about the regular or random behaviour of trading instruments. I found the first one today, I already posted the second one in stock trading, I found the third one a long time ago, but didn't post it.

1)GBPUSD. The pattern formed on the minute charts today is very similar to the pattern formed in 2008 on the daily charts. I marked a similar area with red lines and put arrows.

2) The charts of two currency pairs 2008 AUDUSD and EURJPY look identical on h4

3)The shares of the two companies nlmk and magn are very similar, almost identical despite different industries.

So the question goes on: is the market developing in accordance with the formula or by chance? I myself am leaning towards a formula-based development.

 
Maxim Romanov:

So the question goes on: does the market evolve according to a formula or by chance? I myself am inclined to develop according to the formula.

The formulae... I sometimes dream about it...

1...394041424344454647484950515253...68
New comment