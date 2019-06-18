Regularity or Randomness - page 66
Is your head not working at all? ... The topic is about market patterns, not about strategy and stops...
Sometimes it is useful to think!
Cut the crap... what kind of pattern are you talking about? - a pattern? - the indicator shows buy, oops, sell, oops no - buy again, ahh ... ...buy again... And all this on one bar... So, what kind of pattern are you talking about?
Cut the crap... what kind of pattern are you talking about specifically? - pattern? - ah, the indicator shows buy, oops, sell, oops no - buy again, ah... ...buy again... And all this on one bar... So what kind of pattern are you talking about?
Are you completely insane? ...Yes Zig-Zag alone already confirms that there is a pattern, as it does not redraw on large periods...
Come on, it's not funny anymore.
Completely sick? ... Yes one Zig-Zag already confirms the existence of a pattern, as it does not redraw on large periods...
Take a 10 year period there's no need for zig zags at all)
Come on, it's not funny anymore.
I am VERY HAPPY that there are so many traders like this... --- someone has to lose deposits...?
Are you showing me an example of how to lose a deposit?! Abasaka just)))
I hope you understood what I was talking about in my previous post.
And now, once again, I will give you this example.
Carefully analyse the vicinity of this post:
The pound subsequently collapsed, collapsed on all fronts - exchange/non-exchange - doesn't matter!
Is it an accident or?
In the forex market buyers do not disappear after buying a currency, the market relegates them to the rank of sellers. The sellers do the same - they become buyers. This is a paradox. That's why the pound fell legitimately.
Where do you see a picture like this? Please send it to me by email if you can't do it here.
it's yoga, not everyone could get out of the pose:
Let's answer a simple question
is martin a leaker?no matter what the answer is, we begin to realise that it is not random, but a pattern.