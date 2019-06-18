Regularity or Randomness - page 15
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I was not talking about myself here, but about human psychology in general.
I don't want to offend you, but judging by your posts I get the impression that you care very much what others think of you.
Let's better talk about this.
Everyone knows that the market moves there with about a 50/50 chance.
I wonder if it is possible to calculate a 50/50 probability.
A smart person will not find a pattern on a forex chart.
You must be one of the 1/1000 smartest people on the planet to find a pattern on a forex chart).
There are participants who cause random movements in the market (exporters/importers)
there are participants that cause regular market movements (market makers, banks, central banks, professional brokerage firms).
that is, the market has a natural and a random component.
This is if you take a gsb and a chart with patterns and sum them up.
Human nature is such that even WHEN you KNOW, you can also leak.
It's just that when you get in the wrong direction, you leak anyway. But when you're in the right direction,
you might blow it because you didn't know where to come out. That's where hope comes in.
And the way things are set up, everything comes back to kill the successful ones.
I have long thought that there are three demons in man, they are STRENGTH, HOPE and Greed.
To these you can also add Euphoria. This one turns a blind eye to everything.
I don't want to offend you, but your posts give me the impression that you care very much what others think of you.
I'm not trying to PR. I'm just finally realizing something.
I'm a messed-up guy.
I don't mean to be insulting, but your lack of argument leads to ridiculous picking.
Is there something I'm not writing about here?
That I stopped believing in easy money is just something I've come to over the years.
I started to use logic and dig into the little things. I stopped depending on other people's opinions.
Maybe that's why my posts in the threads seem to scream? Because, as many people seem to think,
I'm talking nonsense.
You must be one of the 1/1000 smartest people on the planet to find patterns in forex.)
Not at all. You just need to apply adequate tools to the market. Not TAU, not DSP, not physics. But to study the structure of the market and the actions of its participants within that structure.
Not at all. You just need to apply adequate tools to the market. Not TAU, not DSP, not physics. But to study the structure of the market and the actions of market participants within that structure.
The market is the actions of its participants.
There are participants who cause random movements in the market (exporters/importers).
On the contrary, the actions of exporters on the USDRUB will prove to be quite legitimate if one examines the legislation under which they operate. These are common knowledge facts.
Random movements are rather the sum of the actions of many small illiterate traders, including the actions of speculative units in the so-called "investment banks".
I'm not trying to PR. I'm just finally realizing something.
I'm with my own head.
I don't want to offend you either, but your lack of argument leads to ridiculous picking.
Is there something I'm not writing about here?
That I stopped believing in easy money is just something I've come to over the years.
I started to use logic and dig into the little things. I stopped depending on other people's opinions.
Maybe that's why my posts in the threads seem to scream? Because, as many people seem to think,
I'm talking nonsense.
If I write in a very reasoned way, our communication will quickly come to a standstill.
It won't do anyone any good.
You take the words of others very closely, so you really do care what people think of you.
That can create the wrong perception.