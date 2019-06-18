Regularity or Randomness - page 39

Renat Akhtyamov:

Not all of them, just the pound.


just compare the movement of pairs within the same candle in pips

There is no correlation between the pairs, 100%.


Look at your own screenshot. Time has passed, you can look without bias. What was there all of a sudden or wrong-weird ?

Quite simply - all who xxxUSD without hesitation go one way, all who USDxxx go the other. They all could have shot volatility, but "he who is first is the daddy". Of course, it's easy to explain on the history, but otherwise it's all rather nervous.

And by the way, to compare the movement points of different pairs is beyond good and evil. Even for one pair - 100 pips now and 100 pips a week ago are different

Maybe we are from different planets, but careful research has shown that mine was October 7, 2018 on a weekend... and the pound was behaving decently even within the USD


 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

I have 2016 on my screen and forex trading is not for october

Good luck!

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I have 2016 on the screen and forex trading is not for Octobrats

good luck !

and to you !

but remembering what was in a particular H4, october 7 3 (!!) years ago is quite problematic.

panic with the announcement/fact of brexit ? something was obviously there once it stuck in the memory... :-)

 
Alexander_K:

There's nothing to think about - exponential. The market is exponential everywhere.

I don't know:)
- Until you admit to yourself that the market is more random than logical, don't expect a pattern until you figure it out :)
But in principle it is very simple :)
But its implementation is extremely complicated.
It's like machine vision.
 
Maxim Romanov:

These are the currency charts from 2004 to 06.2010. I used H4 timeframe for the conversion. It may be done for any timeframe, and in general I was planning to make charts asynchronously, without binding to timeframes.

Here are the probability density distribution plots for these currencies. The 4th one from the top in the left column is CHF.

How did someone start to understand what's really going on in the market?)
Wow!
You're a rare man!)
All you have to do is figure out how it relates to everyone merging and that's it;)
 

There is absolutely no point in looking at long term correlations in years.

If you build a TS on that, the returns will be paltry. The reason will be both the large possible spread and the swaps eating up the deposit.

On smaller intervals, the correlation is so volatile that there is no pattern.

 
Макс:

There is absolutely no point in looking at long term correlations in years.

If you build a TS on that, the returns will be paltry. The reason will be both the large possible spread and the swaps eating up the deposit.

On smaller intervals, the correlation is so volatile that there is no pattern.

The comical thing is that you are right exactly half the time ahah)))
 
Макс:

There is absolutely no point in looking at long term correlations in years.

If you build a TS on that, the returns will be paltry. The reason will be both the large possible spread and the swaps eating up the deposit.

On smaller intervals, the correlation is so volatile that there is no pattern.

Yes, you are right!

"Correlation" is a method for dumb traders... The main purpose of "correlation" is to justify the work of very bad indicators, this is when the indicator has turned around and the price keeps going in the same direction... Traders at the same time, with a clever look, are looking for an excuse for a bad indicator...

All you need is to develop good indicators that determine the direction of price movement correctly...

 
Serqey Nikitin:

Yes, you are right!

"Correlation" is a method for dumb traders... The main purpose of "correlation" is to justify the work of very bad indicators, this is when the indicator has turned around and the price keeps going in the same direction... Traders are smartly looking for an excuse for a bad indicator ...

All you need is to develop good indicators that determine the direction of price movement correctly...

The usual Zigzag is quite good at determining the price direction, despite some delay in visualization of each successive rising and falling line and the existence of a small "hidden" trend near the turning point.

 
Martin Cheguevara:
How is it that someone started to understand what's really going on in the market?)
Wow!
You're a rare man!)
You just have to figure out how it has to do with everyone merging and that's it;)
So I figured out a long time ago why everybody is losing)
