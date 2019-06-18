Regularity or Randomness - page 39
Not all of them, just the pound.
just compare the movement of pairs within the same candle in pips
There is no correlation between the pairs, 100%.
Look at your own screenshot. Time has passed, you can look without bias. What was there all of a sudden or wrong-weird ?
Quite simply - all who xxxUSD without hesitation go one way, all who USDxxx go the other. They all could have shot volatility, but "he who is first is the daddy". Of course, it's easy to explain on the history, but otherwise it's all rather nervous.
And by the way, to compare the movement points of different pairs is beyond good and evil. Even for one pair - 100 pips now and 100 pips a week ago are different
---
Maybe we are from different planets, but careful research has shown that mine was October 7, 2018 on a weekend... and the pound was behaving decently even within the USD
Take a look at your screen yourself. Time has passed, you can look without prejudice. What was there that was sudden or wrong-weird ?
---
maybe we are of course from different planets, but careful research has shown that mine had October 7, 2018 as a holiday... and the pound behaved decently even within the framework with the USD
I have 2016 on my screen and forex trading is not for october
Good luck!
but remembering what was in a particular H4, october 7 3 (!!) years ago is quite problematic.
panic with the announcement/fact of brexit ? something was obviously there once it stuck in the memory... :-)
There's nothing to think about - exponential. The market is exponential everywhere.
These are the currency charts from 2004 to 06.2010. I used H4 timeframe for the conversion. It may be done for any timeframe, and in general I was planning to make charts asynchronously, without binding to timeframes.
Here are the probability density distribution plots for these currencies. The 4th one from the top in the left column is CHF.
There is absolutely no point in looking at long term correlations in years.
If you build a TS on that, the returns will be paltry. The reason will be both the large possible spread and the swaps eating up the deposit.
On smaller intervals, the correlation is so volatile that there is no pattern.
Yes, you are right!
"Correlation" is a method for dumb traders... The main purpose of "correlation" is to justify the work of very bad indicators, this is when the indicator has turned around and the price keeps going in the same direction... Traders at the same time, with a clever look, are looking for an excuse for a bad indicator...
All you need is to develop good indicators that determine the direction of price movement correctly...
Yes, you are right!
The usual Zigzag is quite good at determining the price direction, despite some delay in visualization of each successive rising and falling line and the existence of a small "hidden" trend near the turning point.
How is it that someone started to understand what's really going on in the market?)