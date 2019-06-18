Regularity or Randomness - page 26
On what pair or pairs?
EURUSD
I don't know why but it's a fact ... If I don't hit at least 5% of the wave's movement - goodbye profit, hello mismatch. And when it's less than 5%, it "catches" the waves normally and always comes out in profit.
Total mush in theory, and so in practice it's all one splash...
An example in pictures:
What does the history have to do with it, if all trends are clearly seen and calculated in the current time...?
Honestly. The picture is impressive. I don't know what it looked like in history, but at the moment it's impressive.
I'll give it 100500).
And if Sergey will post the current state on the picture, it will be respectable.P.s. It's easier to understand the veracity of the painting. Rejection will hurt the reputation of the artist...
there is a redraw
That's a bit of an unsubstantiated accusation. I'd like graphic confirmation from the owner.
If there is no such, then we can with high probability claim in forgery.
Wouldn't want to lose any illusions.
I'm not in the habit of talking about something I'm not convinced of.
The expert has already said pages earlier about the overdrawing (I only confirm it) and in the eyewash.
I have not observed Nikitin specifically, but if he confirms the fact, I would welcome it, otherwise the shame is imminent. Reputations must be cherished ;)
The facts are in the tester and in the drawings
As for whether there was a real trade, history is silent about it.
If he has the courage, he'll be able to answer, but as you can see...
I hope he answers with facts. We don't have a rush.
The current state of the market according to my strategy:
The main thing is the RIGHT approach to solving the problem: "Making stable profits in the market"...