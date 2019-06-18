Regularity or Randomness - page 31
No, next, you do it yourself. It takes both time and brainpower, and it costs money. Moreover, I don't understand the terms of the problem.
Actually, I don't need to, I just corrected the way. And it's free of charge.
;)
Yes, it's easy, for free. Formulate a task, otherwise it's just abstract phrases.
...........
After all, when gbpusd falls, it is unclear what exactly is going on the pound falls, the dollar rises, both fall, both rise... There are a lot of combinations.
I've made such an indicator. You can see what happens. Pound is falling, yen is rising, both fall and both rise.
GBPJPY is shown on the picture. Blue colour is for GBP currency, while white is for JPY.
Both currencies may fall at the same time or rise against other currencies and deviate in their pair in different ways.
There you go, another confirmation. The key question is: what to do next, how to use this information and whether to use it at all?
This indicator (currency pair movements) is a hundred years old
The lines on the indicator show currencies, not pairs.
This is my indicator. I made it about ten years ago. I haven't seen similar ones yet)).
Actually shows the demand for currency. This is valuable information. The data is taken from 10 related pairs.
If I know that there is a high demand for a currency, I cannot sell a pair with that currency. You can see if such an indicator makes sense.
That's great. Sorry, off-topic. Can I put a balance and funds indicator in the strategy tester?
and stick it out too, any and more than one.
;)
//--------
Chehevara, where are you?
Let's go learn how to make sense while the experts are here!
That's great. Sorry, a little off-topic. Can I put a balance and funds indicator in the strategy tester?
Only select "indicator" instead of "advisor" in the menu.