Regularity or Randomness - page 62
Once again, for those who pay close attention: TREND is one...
One so what, today one, tomorrow another. It's like a teenager writing, with that kind of reasoning.
i can add circles)))
lemon circles or circles on the chart? I'm guessing a week of drinking))))
There is not just one trend, but many more (rising, falling, previous, current, next, visualised, hidden, etc., etc.)
Yes, you can say that - an excuse for all occasions...
And you can put a big Zig-Zag with a big period on a big chart, and immediately ALL the SHEEP disappears somewhere...
And you can put a big Zig-Zag with a big period on a big chart, and immediately ALL of the small stuff disappears somewhere...
It's clear where it started, but where will it end?
When the depot is drained
Of course)))
The pullbacks in such trends are up to 10 figures.
It is clear where it started, but where will it end?
Have you decided to play the "I'm VANGA" game again?...guess the FUTURE PRICE?....
There is a graph in the current time... When a cue appears - the indicator turns === closed position... or opened a position - whichever is convenient...
Yes, you can say that - an excuse for all occasions...
