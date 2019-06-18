Regularity or Randomness - page 62

Serqey Nikitin:
Once again, for those who pay close attention: TREND is one...
So what if there is one today and another tomorrow. It feels like a teenager writing, with that kind of reasoning
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
One so what, today one, tomorrow another. It's like a teenager writing, with that kind of reasoning.
You can even track the trend on a tick chart..., only at night and under the blanket...
 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:

i can add circles)))

lemon circles or circles on the chart? I'm guessing a week of drinking))))

 
There is more than one trend (ascending, descending, previous, current, next, visualised, hidden, etc., etc.)
 
aleger:
There is not just one trend, but many more (rising, falling, previous, current, next, visualised, hidden, etc., etc.)

Yes, you can say that - an excuse for all occasions...

And you can put a big Zig-Zag with a big period on a big chart, and immediately ALL the SHEEP disappears somewhere...


 
It's clear where it started, but where will it end?

 
When the depot is drained

 
Of course)))

The pullbacks in such trends are up to 10 figures.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

It is clear where it started, but where will it end?

Have you decided to play the "I'm VANGA" game again?...guess the FUTURE PRICE?....

There is a graph in the current time... When a cue appears - the indicator turns === closed position... or opened a position - whichever is convenient...

 
Serqey Nikitin:

Yes, you can say that - an excuse for all occasions...

Or you can put a big Zig-Zag with a big period on a big chart, and immediately ALL the small stuff disappears somewhere...


I would also like to see a trader who has taken at least one hundredth of the profit actually available for this period on the lower timeframes from the two (global) trends shown...
