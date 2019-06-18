Regularity or Randomness - page 27
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The current state of the market according to my strategy:
The main thing - the RIGHT approach to solving the problem: "Making a stable profit in the market"...
I was expecting a more stable indicator behaviour. My mistake. You can not tell at a glance).
Expected a more stable indicator behaviour. Wrong. You can't tell at a glance).
there's a redraw
Do you care about "checkers or go"...? Who forbids you to develop a more convenient strategy?
I have more confidence in indicators that only redraw the zero bar.
The current state of the market according to my strategy:
The main thing is the RIGHT approach to solving the problem: "Making stable profits in the market"...
You can consistently make good losses with this stop.
The current state of the market according to my strategy:
The main thing is the RIGHT approach to solving the problem: "Making a stable profit in the market"...
First of all, the situation is unclear, there are no borderline signs of where the price will go.
It can go anywhere, especially in such a large TF.
The current state of the market according to my strategy:
The main thing is the RIGHT approach to solving the problem: "Making stable profits in the market"...
post the results here - we'll discuss and think it over)
I have more confidence in indicators that only redraw the zero bar.
It looks like they're discussing his indicator across the page here))) he has it on the market, you can read reviews there too. I can do the same - I can wavelet transform on charts and brag about it everywhere)))) And who doesn't like it - he's a fool))))
It looks like they're discussing his tool across the page here)))) He has it on the Market, you can read reviews there as well. I can do that too... I can do that too.) And who doesn't like it - he's a fool himself)))
He's not only fond of drawing, he also manipulates periods, any H6 and H8, always shows them in the best light, probably an artist. Picasso/.strangely does not autograph his paintings like avtomat
"The dogs bark and the caravan comes..."