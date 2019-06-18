Regularity or Randomness - page 13
The results of my convictions are in my profile)
Commendable.
Let's better talk about this.
Everyone knows that the market moves there with about a 50/50 chance.
I wonder if it's possible to calculate a 50/50 probability.
That is, to understand the degree of randomness of a price movement. like a probability differential.
Let's better talk about this.
Let's better talk about this.
Delusion!
The market can move in the same direction for years with small pullbacks...
Relying on such a postulate is wrong...
Delusion!
Or be in a horizontal corridor for hours or show the opposite direction of movement at the same time, depending on the timeframe. Don't be so categorical :)
Delusion!
it doesn't matter, the binary combination is always a LUCKY one.
Here is the very external impact of only 2-3%
good thing I wrote down the post...
if you get bored, I'll do it.
It can be assumed that randomness is an unconscious regularity and has an infinite set of parameters (hypothesis)). I.e., in order to "limit" the parameters we should (a) determine the phase boundaries of the investigated cycle (it may be planetary movements, tides and outflows), then (b) subjective reality (internal microcosm) interacts with reality (macrocosm) and (c) reality (givenness) is formed on the basis of (point a). And of the traders who generalized macro and micro processes, I would single out D. Gann, and look for his works )))).
I would e.g. look for his works if he generously shared his profits.
but i guess he's not ready to do it.