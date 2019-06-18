Regularity or Randomness - page 60

New comment
 
Maxim Romanov:
I haven't finished this cartoon indicator yet.

Uh-huh. It's not an indicator, it's market research. You will see that the probability density varies periodically, as does the variance of the process. You will see what these periods are. You'll come to the conclusion that you should work with ticks, only thinned, etc. etc. Good luck!

 
Alexander_K:


Come to the conclusion that you have to work with tics, only thinned out, etc. etc. Good luck!


And that the density is constant? And therefore the variance is always ~const?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


And that the density is constant? And therefore the dispersion is always ~const?

We have to achieve that. On ticks. I.e. at maximum and minimum density of ticks during the day there should be approximately constant dispersion.

 
Alexander_K:

We have to achieve that. On ticks. I.e. at maximum and minimum tick densities throughout the day, there should be a roughly constant variance.


Then, when I fiddled with the "ears" there dispersion always = constant originally set in the settings. Only as usual there was a problem with signal filtering.

 
Alexander_K:

Uh-huh. It's not an indicator, it's market research. You will see that the probability density varies periodically, as does the variance of the process. You will see what these periods are. You'll come to the conclusion that you should work with ticks, only thinned, etc. etc. Good luck!

I do in the form of an indicator, instead of candlesticks, use blocks and will be for several timeframes at once in the dynamics.
 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:

1 statement - the market always has regular movements which are the essence of a trader - its guarantee of success

2 statement - the market is completely random and you can't make money on it accordingly

Assertion 1 - there are patterns, it's been known for a long time... And they are trends, not only in financial markets, but in any other business...

There are a lot of examples... but we are interested in financial markets, so this is an example:



The strategy is VERY simple: open ONLY in the direction of the trend, and preferably, work off the trend from beginning to end ... but not necessarily.... Many Traders do not accept the reduction of their profits, but it is, as you know, a minor inconvenience ...

 

Guys, I'm selling an algorithm for automatic generation of geometric abstraction style paintings.

urgently!

The price is negotiable.

 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:

Guys, I'm selling an algorithm for automatic generation of geometric abstraction style paintings.

urgently!

price is negotiable.

litre with a catch-up, upsell beating each other's faces in the traditional style tymnyauvaesh.

[Deleted]  
Serqey Nikitin:

Claim 1 - there are patterns, it's been known for a long time... And these are trends, not only in financial markets, but in any other business...

Examples abound..., but we are interested in the financial markets, so here's an example:



The strategy is VERY simple: open ONLY in the direction of the trend, and preferably work off the trend from beginning to end... but not necessarily.... Many Traders don't like to see their profits reduced, but

What criteria define a trend?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
What criteria determines the trend?

Indicator data:

+1 is trending upwards,

-1 - trending downwards...

1...53545556575859606162636465666768
New comment