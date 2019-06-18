Regularity or Randomness - page 60
I haven't finished this cartoon indicator yet.
Uh-huh. It's not an indicator, it's market research. You will see that the probability density varies periodically, as does the variance of the process. You will see what these periods are. You'll come to the conclusion that you should work with ticks, only thinned, etc. etc. Good luck!
And that the density is constant? And therefore the variance is always ~const?
We have to achieve that. On ticks. I.e. at maximum and minimum density of ticks during the day there should be approximately constant dispersion.
Then, when I fiddled with the "ears" there dispersion always = constant originally set in the settings. Only as usual there was a problem with signal filtering.
1 statement - the market always has regular movements which are the essence of a trader - its guarantee of success2 statement - the market is completely random and you can't make money on it accordingly
Assertion 1 - there are patterns, it's been known for a long time... And they are trends, not only in financial markets, but in any other business...
There are a lot of examples... but we are interested in financial markets, so this is an example:
The strategy is VERY simple: open ONLY in the direction of the trend, and preferably, work off the trend from beginning to end ... but not necessarily.... Many Traders do not accept the reduction of their profits, but it is, as you know, a minor inconvenience ...
Guys, I'm selling an algorithm for automatic generation of geometric abstraction style paintings.
litre with a catch-up, upsell beating each other's faces in the traditional style tymnyauvaesh.
What criteria determines the trend?
Indicator data:
+1 is trending upwards,
-1 - trending downwards...