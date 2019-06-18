Regularity or Randomness - page 55
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The notion of overshoot is quite unambiguous. If indicator values on all bars (except for the zero bar) do not change, there is no override. Otherwise, there is no overrun.
There are indicators that react sensitively to price movement on small charts, but on large charts at the same parameters (H6 and higher) they behave statically.
And how can we say "quite unambiguously" in this case?
There are indicators that on small charts are sensitive to price movements, but on large charts with the same parameters ( H6 and above) they behave statically.
And how can we say "quite unambiguous" in this case?
I don't care how it is stated.
For example, this is how the indicator was showing when the price was at the point N3.
The price has worked out its levels without my intervention. The pip-by-pip accuracy is impossible, but it occurs frequently.
Then we'll assume that it's a redraw. On an automaton, redrawing will depend on the pattern. Like ZZ for example.
But in manual mode I can analyse the market from any convenient point or level and the horizon will be confirmed.
So the future is already known.
I thought so too, because it looks too nice, and this is a sure sign of re-routing).
I don't care so much how it is claimed.
That's right! The main thing is to know the pros and cons of the tool, and to apply it at the right moments and in a useful configuration.
There are indicators that on small charts are sensitive to price movements, but on large charts with the same parameters (H6 and above) they behave statically.
And how can we say "quite unambiguously" in this case?
The static behavior is apparent, but on large TFs the rechanging is slower.
Staticity is apparent, it's just that it's slower to re-draw on larger TFs.
That's what I thought, because it looks too pretty, and that's a sure sign of re-routing).
If you want to be more specific, this indicator does not re-draw, but changes the starting point of analysis.
From any chosen point, it will mark all levels as beautifully and they will be later confirmed by the market.
It is like a guided aerial bomb))))
If you explain more precisely, this indicator does not redraw, but changes the starting point of the analysis.
From any chosen point it will just as nicely mark all levels and they will later be confirmed by the market...
It is like a guided aerial bomb)))
Here's a similar one.
Here's a similar one.
Similar.)
I'm not surprised. I posted an old version a long time ago, and it might have already been made by a "dabbler".
This is all interesting, for the individual patient.
But what would you say about such a strategy:
After all, 6 years without a SINGLE losing trade... where's the 50/50 here...?
What's with the green hangings?