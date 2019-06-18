Regularity or Randomness - page 21
On the result of a coin, of course. On the result of the crowd - no. Different "weight categories")
can be compared like this.
"if hypothetically I were a microbe could I influence the result of flipping a five-ruble coin?")
You can't influence the result of a crowd, but you can influence decision-making. And I'm not talking about me and others like me here.
I am talking about those who are in power. They influence decision making.
1. In the market, there are no crowds, there is a preponderance
Renat correctly noted that there is a preponderance. It is possible, after all, to achieve overweight and go against it. Again, I note that I am looking at everything from the other (THEIR) side.
No. The market usually fluctuates within certain limits. when the potential for earning in a certain direction is higher there are spikes - long candles like that.
That's what it's all about. Only this "earning" I think is provoked.
But speaking of the market, you need to specify what kind of market: stock, forex or other.they are very different in their movement patterns and reactions to the dramatic increase in the "number of earners".
At the moment I am watching only a few instruments on CME, futures.
Maybe we should just separate the cutlets from the flies)
reaction rate <= 5%
reaction rate <= 15%
Just so you and everyone else on this forum understand that even 15% reaction speed to a market situation is not at all sufficient.
For example, absolutely any mathematical algorithm I know, however complex, slows down reaction speed by at least 30% if it is very good.
I'm not talking about all the other G's already)
About the reaction speed, not quite sure what you mean.
It was suggested somewhere here that we should leave time alone.
You have to prioritise place over time.
That is, it is enough to enter at the right place rather than the right time.
Or maybe there is no need to try to keep up with the market.
Don't make things up, in forex price and time are not separable - look at the content of EVERY tick! Tamara and I go in pairs!
I said above that I'm not talking about forex. You can't calculate such things there.
I do not divide price and time. What I meant was that you don't have to enter at the right time, but at the right place.
You just don't need to emphasize time.
Don't make things up, in forex price and time are not separable - look at the content of EVERY tick! Tamara and I go by a pair! It is not for nothing that newly created objects are given a name identical to the next moment in time
A remark off-topic. It's better to write a new comment than to correct something. It's not immediately clear where something is...