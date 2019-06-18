Regularity or Randomness - page 67
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
a fractal/fractal indicator in a kodobase.
This is nonsense, not fractals.
It was the forum that set up the link, not me, see the code(mql4) with logarithms(fractal_dimension.mq4 iliko [arcsin5@netscape.net] ). Judging by your dream, you have a direct connection to the astral/noosphere, why do you need indicators, logarithms, etc. - Read quotes for the day ahead at once ;).
I hope you understood what I was talking about in my previous post.
And now, once again, I will give you this example.
Carefully analyse the vicinity of this post:
The pound subsequently collapsed, collapsed on all fronts - exchange/non-exchange - doesn't matter!
Is this an accident or?
do you still believe in the dummy, or do you already believe in the formula? ))
brexit.
do you still believe in the dolly, or do you already believe in the formula? ))
no brexit yet ;)))
do you still believe in the news ???
Where can I see such a picture? Please send me an email if you can't do it here.
I also have such a picture ;)))
there has been no brexit ;)))
"The pound subsequently collapsed." Renat Akhtyamov
there was a brexit afterwards.
you still believe in the news?
yeah
"The pound subsequently collapsed." Renat Akhtyamov
so there was a brexit in the aftermath.
yeah
come on...
The UK is still in the EU:
https://www.rbc.ru/rbcfreenews/5cfc6eb29a79476929de33d3#ws
I have a picture of it too ;))
And I already have one. Does it do any good?:)
come on...
The UK is still in the EU:
https://www.rbc.ru/rbcfreenews/5cfc6eb29a79476929de33d3#ws
Voting. 23 June 2016
And I already have one. Does it do any good?)
not for pips.