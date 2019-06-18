Regularity or Randomness - page 67

Unicornis:

a fractal/fractal indicator in a kodobase.

It's nonsense, not fractals.
If one of these falls on your head, you get nothing but a headache.
 
Maxim Romanov:
This is nonsense, not fractals.
If such a thing falls on your head, you will get nothing but a headache.

It was the forum that set up the link, not me, see the code(mql4) with logarithms(fractal_dimension.mq4 iliko [arcsin5@netscape.net] ). Judging by your dream, you have a direct connection to the astral/noosphere, why do you need indicators, logarithms, etc. - Read quotes for the day ahead at once ;).

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I hope you understood what I was talking about in my previous post.

And now, once again, I will give you this example.

Carefully analyse the vicinity of this post:

The pound subsequently collapsed, collapsed on all fronts - exchange/non-exchange - doesn't matter!

Is this an accident or?

Brexit.

do you still believe in the dummy, or do you already believe in the formula? ))
 
multiplicator:
brexit.

do you still believe in the dolly, or do you already believe in the formula? ))

no brexit yet ;)))

do you still believe in the news ???

 
Макс:

Where can I see such a picture? Please send me an email if you can't do it here.


I also have such a picture ;)))


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

there has been no brexit ;)))

"The pound subsequently collapsed." Renat Akhtyamov

there was a brexit afterwards.

Renat Akhtyamov:

you still believe in the news?

yeah

 
multiplicator:

"The pound subsequently collapsed." Renat Akhtyamov

so there was a brexit in the aftermath.

yeah

come on...

The UK is still in the EU:

https://www.rbc.ru/rbcfreenews/5cfc6eb29a79476929de33d3#ws

Джонсон пообещал не платить ЕС $50 млрд без приемлемой сделки по Brexit
Джонсон пообещал не платить ЕС $50 млрд без приемлемой сделки по Brexit
  • 2019.06.18
  • РБК
  • www.rbc.ru
Бывший глава МИД Великобритании, кандидат на пост премьер-министра Соединенного Королевства Борис Джонсон не намерен выплачивать Брюсселю компенсацию в размере £39 млрд (более $50 млрд) за выход из ЕС до тех пор, пока не будет согласована сделка по Brexit, удовлетворяющая Лондон. Об этом он заявил в интервью The Sunday Times. «Я думаю, наши...
 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


I have a picture of it too ;))


And I already have one. Does it do any good?:)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

come on...

The UK is still in the EU:

https://www.rbc.ru/rbcfreenews/5cfc6eb29a79476929de33d3#ws

Voting. 23 June 2016

 
Макс:

And I already have one. Does it do any good?)

not for pips.

