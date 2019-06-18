Regularity or Randomness - page 18
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Open two pams under different names and in opposite directions and you will earn 100% p.a. )
What's the point of that phrase? i don't quite know what you mean.
I am in the process of analysing distributions to predict future price behaviour. I had a hypothesis: at scales smaller than the commissions allow, the distribution type should first be trending on the smallest scale, then rebounding on a slightly larger scale, but still not enough for taking profit. I have actually built distribution for tick charts of GBPUSD and AUDUSD and built it for bitcoin and some other charts. GBP on the left and AUD on the right. It is clear, that in both cases character on ticks is trend-following, i.e. the probability of continuation is higher than the probability of reversal. The blue line is normal distribution, the red line is incremental distribution.
This regularity allows to create tester graphs, in which the commission is not considered. The problem with this approach is that they do not know how to do it, and they do not know how to solve the problems with the brokerage. I don't know what to do with them, I'm just trying to get rid of them. The difference between the theoretical models and the theoretical model of the approach, that is, the real brokerage company should be aware of the difference between the real and the simulated market prices.
Anyone who has found any kind of consistent pattern in the markets and earns consistently more than 100% profit a year is practically a chosen one because they are (if they exist) one in a billion.
Verbal assertion, unsupported by anything. A lot of chosen ones. See PAMM at Alpa Broker... Fintechnology 1, 14, 26, 32, 38. I know them personally. When your brain is properly sharpened - then there will be results.
What's the point of that phrase? I'm not sure what you mean.
there's an unfortunate, practical meaning and business profit.
--
yes, it's profitable, even though it's against ideals.
Is this supposed to be about money or is it about the daily Friday prayers...
you have to accept the world as it is now.
It would be a good idea to start with a definition of terminology. What is randomness and regularity, and how they differ from each other.
Well, at least there's one with the right mindset. Let's have a look at the handbook.
1. A CONNECTION is the intersection of independent events, a one-time relationship.
2. A CONSEQUENCY is the coincidence of independent events, an unstable relationship. 3.
3. TENDENCY - a stable relationship. 4.
4. LOCALITY - a constant connection.
And the topic should be properly called then Lawfulness or Coincidence.
Well, at least there's one with the right mindset. Let's look at the handbook.
1. A CONNECTION is the intersection of independent events, a one-time relationship.
2. A CONSEQUENCY is the coincidence of independent events, an unstable relationship. 3.
3. TENDENCY - a stable relationship. 4.
4. CONSTANT RELATIONSHIP - a constant relationship.
And the topic should properly be called then Regularity or Coincidence.
What is the reference book? Who are the authors and reviewers?
Take all the reference books (at least 20) and analyse these four words.
Analysis is collecting information, measuring, evaluating and comparing. Do I have to do it for you?
Do I have to tell you what analysis is?
Analysis is a section of mathematics. Shall I tell you about maths too?
There is no need to tell you anything, just follow the basic rules for citing sources.
I have made butter from milk by separating it and I am talking about butter. Do I have to tell you about the milk (the source)?