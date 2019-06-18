Regularity or Randomness - page 35
Hehe!!! I see. Exit!
No one's got an indicator like that.
Yes, they do...
everyone who had it in their head that 1 single pair is nothing :-)
we have even crossed paths on the forum :-)
technologies are similar, different graphics.
the screenshot is mine, it's not the only one, I've seen some other great nuances here.
yes there is...
It's a good indicator.
But it's completely different.
It's a good indicator.
But it's completely wrong.
This indicator is of interest to traders and analysts involved in multi-currency trading and analytics. Including those using linear equation systems for different currency baskets.
Can you tell the difference between a currency or a pair? I see it's all the same to you as a trend or a wave.
My indicator shows aggregate strength or demand for a currency, not a pair.
I did a similar thing. I expressed 8 currencies out of 28 pairs, but I didn't show it anywhere) I planned to use it for analysis and then to make approximate pairs, which are expected to move.
If you have a screenshot, please show it to me.
Imagine that we have a billiard table in front of us. Normal, flat, flat billiard table, covered with green cloth. You do the math, you hit the ball, and the white ball rolls smoothly towards the red one. The pocket is very close. There's no doubt that your white ball will hit the red one and it will fall into the next pocket. That's the law of billiards, the law of the pool table. But somewhere, outside of what is going on in the pool hall, a pilot sitting in a jet fighter has lost consciousness, and his fighter jet falls directly on the building where the pool hall is located. Or a nearby gas main is about to explode. Or there is a thunderstorm and lightning is about to strike the players. Or maybe the building is about to collapse and bury everyone inside. And then what happens to the white ball, which should have inevitably hit the red one, and to the red one, ready to fall into the next pocket? According to the laws of the billiard table, the white ball must hit the target. However, these laws are not the only laws, and the laws governing the movement of the train we are in are not the only laws in our game. (с)
That's what fractality is for, it takes all factors into account. Because if the world is fractal, then the market is a part of it and self-similarity will allow you to predict all events.