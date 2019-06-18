Regularity or Randomness - page 56

New comment
 
Uladzimir Izerski:

I do.)

I'm not surprised. I posted an old version a long time ago and it might have already been made by "dabblers".

Would you like to swap?

 
khorosh:

Would you like to swap?

Don't make me laugh))

[Deleted]  
Dmitry Fedoseev:

What's with the green hangings?

Hoarding, just in case the weather holds out.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

What about the green danglers?

For an unsophisticated and greedy beginner trader this is the Holy Grail, the more so that the author of this miracle always writes that the test is 6 or 10 or 110 years old, I made a normal view of these "specks" in Painter

now the report of this "grail" is more informative ;)

 
khorosh:

One more drawing to drop and I'm off.

New starting point. Current.

EURUSDM15_14_3

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Don't make me laugh))

The gravity telescopes are 'out on the hunt' after an upgrade and in less than ten days' work have brought in a new catch. Black hole mergers are now expected to be recorded every week... Change is too late! It's just getting started).
 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:

Let's see who thinks what about it;)

  • Lawfulness
  • Randomness

There are no coincidences. A chain of regularities leads to results, which many people call random. The issue is that many people do not see or do not understand this movement. They have come up with a ridiculous excuse for their blindness, such as fate or God's will, etc. ;)

 
Igor Makanu:

for the unsophisticated and greedy beginner trader this is the Grail, the more so the author of this miracle always writes that the test is 6 or 10 or 110 years old, so I made a normal view of these "vyhlutsya" in Painte

now more informative report of this "grail" ;)

You work beautifully with the graphic editor...

Here's another picture for your practice:



 
Serqey Nikitin:

You work beautifully with the graphics editor...

Here's another picture for your practice:

train yourself, your "hangings" have now slid down into the subwindow ;)

PS: post a detailed report from the strategy tester, then we'll discuss

 
Igor Makanu:

train yourself, your "hangings" have now slid down into the subwindow ;)

PS: post a detailed report from the strategy tester, then we'll discuss

You're still young, so you're not aware that all these full "detailed reports" have been on the forum for a long time... and it's not serious to duplicate them. Who's interested - they'll find them...
1...495051525354555657585960616263...68
New comment