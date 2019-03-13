PANTHERea.....100% win ratio - page 10
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Greeting's to you friends, i am a new member, I will gladly appreciate if your help is given. Thanks love you all.
สวัสดี forexflash,
EA รุ่นเสือดำรุ่นที่ดีที่สุดในการวิ่ง MT4 ขอบคุณ
JP
คณมีตัวทดสอบหรือไม่?
In english please.
PLEASE HELP ME
How you want to be helped?
How you want to be helped?
heyy,, im new to this so please help??
Just for newbies (if you are new to this website for example) - it is strongly recommended to read the following articles/posts/threads -
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1. User Memo
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.30 17:26Just some reminding about how to insert code to the post (for new users/newbies) -read here, and read whole the article:MQL5.community - User Memo
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with MT5, a summary !
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.12 08:23
MQL5.COMMUNITY PAYMENT SYSTEM
Internal payment system was initially created in MQL5.community for payment of fees to authors of Articles. But the community's life does not stay still, and plenty of services, useful for traders and implying commodity-money relations between two parties, has emerged on the web-site since the launch of the payment system:
The most popular payment systems WebMoney and PayPal are integrated for deposit and withdrawal. U.S. dollars are used as the currency unit. Eventually we implemented other ways of depositing to MQL5.community account: these are common plastic cards (CommerceGate), handy and rapid system not requiring additional confirmation (Neteller), and a solution oriented towards users from China (Netbanx).
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2. How to make a search on the forum/mql5 portal
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.25 15:47
How to search:
How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
3. Summaries
3.1. How to Start with MT5, a summary ! (incl the previous thread:How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning)
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
3.2. All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
3.3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)
3.4. BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo
3.5. PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)
3.6. Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)
3.7. Ichimoku
3.8. Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents
3.9. All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events
3.10 All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming
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4. First key article:
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
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5. The second key article:
Limitless Opportunities with MetaTrader 5 and MQL5
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6. How to add the broker to MT5:
6.1. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
6.2. MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
6.3. MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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7. Signals
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8. Market
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9. MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5
9.1. How to subscribe to VPS https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530
9.2. You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120#comment_4166892
9.3. MQL5 VPS description
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172553#comment_4185979
9.4. Monitor VPS
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/188920#comment_4800677
9.5. Synchronize -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508
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10. Brokers
10.1. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
10.2. Help for beginners
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214904
10.3. US brokers
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12423/page500#comment_4736742
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11. Promotion:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982032
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982030
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982036
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12. Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/203200
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13. General rules and best pratices of the Forum
13.1. Thread with the discussion
13.2. Forum rules
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14. The thread about threads: what's going around the forum everywhere
Good thread if you are looking for something new and modern (and free one)
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15. MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement thread
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16. How to subscribe to topic or invite a person into the topic - the thread
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17. I just downloaded MT5 I am not sure how to pull up Cryptos - the thread.
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18. Club of telepaths- the post in eng forum and the thread in rus thread.
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19. How to host an automated trading robot on Metatrader(how to attach EA to the chart for trading)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/238562#comment_7158340
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20. Automatic translation feature
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13348
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21. How to download free Indicator and instal it on Metatrader
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/261958
Ok guys, this is the end of my forex path......
It took me 5 years to make this(coding lasted for few days), but the
method itself was developed for years. Bassicaly I took all of my knowledge,
mixed it, coded it, optimize it........and done that for last 3 years.
This ea is something with the highest win percentage that I seen ever.
It even surprized me.....yes, it trades only few times a month 1-5 trades,
but the win ratio is more than 90%. You will rarely see this ea lose ever.
EA incorporates everything that matters for the trader to be sucesfull....
support-resistance, round numbers, momentum, volume, more than houndred
MAs, and combination of two indicators(2xlaguere and 4xmacd...non lagging)
and dont forget the main component for this ea...PRICE ACTION!
Guys, dont be a quiters, everybody can do this, you just need to be devoted
to forex 100%. Im posting here the codes so everybody can test this EA,
and tell me that the more than 90& trades can be profitable.
Again, yes, this ea trades a few times a month, but try to use calculator,
and tell me how much money can you made with some 50 trades a year!???
...the answer...a lot if you use proper money managment.
WORKS ONLY ON EURUSD, 5MIN TF
it can be edited for any other pair but this preset is for eurusd.
FILES:
your MT4\templates\....................pantherquant.tpl
your MT4\experts\.......................PantherEA ver3.0.ex4.
your MT4\experts\indicators\.........EMA Crossover Signal.ex4
................................................Laguerre.ex4
................................................Slope Direction Line.ex4
ps. it is coded for 5nums brokers....etc 1.45432(im fxpro user)
...and yes, it has no external vasriables cos I dont want people to edit anything in it,
the ea is optimized the best possible way!!! It will trade 1 lot(security reasons)
Enjoy guys, Im sure I will.