PANTHERea.....100% win ratio - page 9
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This should work now without being expired. I dont know how effective the EA is, has a TP of 900 and SL of 300. This and other settings are changable within the code. The indicators are in the zipped file in post one. Thanks to forexflash for this EA. And hope you don't mind me de-compiling the code and keeping this EA alive!
I cant use it at all. Copy the ex4, mq4 to experts and try to attach to eurusd 5m, it wont attach. Open it and try to compile got error message decompile program cant be compiled. Pls advise whether this copy is working or do I need to rename it to same as post 1
Though am new here but i knw warmly welcome by all members...pls gurus in this forum pls can any1 help me wit a gud binary option trading strategy or indicators..pls ur assistances are needed
When EA expires there are only 2 possibilities: next will go for sale or if fails goes to garbage recycling as 99% of EA's go.
Hermes
Thanks
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