Forecast and levels for EURO - page 17
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In the monthly timeframe of EURUSD, there is a difference of space of 2 months between the last price that touch the resistance 1.2000 of the green line and the current price approaching the level. The distance of the current price and 1.2000 is less than 100 pips. In the weekly timeframe the difference of space is 9 weeks. So expect high volatility when the price touch 1.2000 for the first time after that period of time.
If the market changes because of the revealed analysis, then observe by starting from the small timeframe like 15 minutes. Gradually, confirm the analysis to the bigger timeframe like 1 hour and so on even until 6 months. This is how to survive the market.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.26 12:42
EUR/USD - intra-day bullish breakout (based on the article)
Intra-day price on H4 chart is above 200 SMA in the bullish breakout: the price is testing resistance level at 1.1944 for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.28 07:42
EUR/USD - daily breakout with the bullish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to above for the reversal of the price movement from the ranging bearish to the primary bullish market condition. The price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart for resistance level at 1.1960 to be broken for the bullish breakout to be continuing.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 4 except the following indicators (free to download):
"Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud tpo above for the reversal of the price movement from the ranging bearish to the primary bullish market condition. The price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart forresistance level at 1.1960 to be broken for the bullish breakout to be continuing."
This is the daily chart, and as you know - Ichimoku cloud (and Senkou Span lines which are the border of the cloud) are the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart: bullish is above the cloud and the bearish is below one, and ranging condition in case of the price is inside the cloud.
This is the classic theory which everybody knows (or should know) ...
If you opened short looking on daily chart so you are thinking about the correction of the price movement (because there is no any correctional trend on the daily chart and no any sell signal yet).
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In the weekly timeframe the difference of space is 9 weeks.
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The EURUSD is heading to 1.2000 level that can be seen up into the weekly timeframe. In the lower timeframe like daily, let 2 to 5 daily candleticks to form a grouping, approximately in the range of 1.1950 and 1.1850.
for me I am using this strong support and resistant lines in EURUSD
Since EURUSD is near to the strong resistance level in the Monthly timeframe, let see if a reversal or continuation will happen at least for the next one week.
Since EURUSD is near to the strong resistance level in the Monthly timeframe, let see if a reversal or continuation will happen at least for the next one week.