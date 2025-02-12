Forecast and levels for GBP - page 16
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.04.16 17:35
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Average Earnings Including Bonuses and range price movement
2019-04-16 08:30 GMT | [GBP - Average Earnings Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Average Earnings Index] = Change in the price businesses and the government pay for labor, including bonuses.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Average Earnings Including Bonuses news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.04.18 15:58
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY: United States Retail Sales
2019-04-18 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From nytimes article :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Why GBP go up so high last night?
Tan Phan Ngoc, 2019.05.04 05:20Why GBP go up so high last night? Who has information?
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Cable-GBPUSD 2019 and Beyond
Uriel Melliphant, 2019.05.05 01:10
Cable to find Resistance at 1.32 or 1.34
There is nothing special about GBP/USD:
By the way, GBP/USD is still on bearish ranging zone for W1 and MN1 timeframes (it means - nothing seriously happened in the medium- and long-term situation).
There is the other way to estimate the market condition (using 200 SMA for example).
As we see from the chart below - the daily price reversed to the daily primary bullish market condition with the secondary ranging breaking 200 SMA few days ago from below to above, and the price is breaking 55 SMA for now to be totally reversed to the bullish area of the chart.
But if we look at weekly (W1) and monthly (MN) timeframes so we can see that nothing happened in medium-term and long-term situation: the price is still located in the bearish zone of the chart to be too far below from 200 SMA rmeversal line.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.10 12:49
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement
2019-05-10 08:30 GMT | [GBP - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - GDP] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.16 09:58
GBP/USD - bearish breakdown; 1.28 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.30 08:58
GBP/USD - Bearish Breakdown; 1.26 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.06.06 11:06
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BOE Gov Carney Speaks and range price movement
2019-06-06 09:00 GMT | [GBP - BOE Gov Carney Speaks]
[GBP - BOE Gov Carney Speaks] = Speech at the Institute of International Finance Spring Meeting, in Tokyo.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by BOE Gov Carney Speaks news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: