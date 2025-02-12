Forecast and levels for GBP - page 16

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.04.16 17:35

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Average Earnings Including Bonuses and range price movement 

2019-04-16 08:30 GMT | [GBP - Average Earnings Index]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Average Earnings Index] = Change in the price businesses and the government pay for labor, including bonuses.

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From official report :

  • "The UK employment rate was estimated at 76.1%, higher than for a year earlier (75.4%) and the joint-highest figure on record."
  • "Excluding bonuses, average weekly earnings for employees in Great Britain were estimated to have increased by 3.4%, before adjusting for inflation, and by 1.5%, after adjusting for inflation, compared with a year earlier."
  • "Including bonuses, average weekly earnings for employees in Great Britain were estimated to have increased by 3.5%, before adjusting for inflation, and by 1.6%, after adjusting for inflation, compared with a year earlier."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Average Earnings Including Bonuses news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Average Earnings Including Bonuses news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2019.04.18 15:58

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY: United States Retail Sales

2019-04-18 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

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From nytimes article :

  • "U.S. retail sales increased by the most in 1-1/2 years in March as households boosted purchases of motor vehicles and a range of other goods, the latest indication that economic growth picked up in the first quarter after a false start."
  • "The Commerce Department said on Thursday retail sales surged 1.6 percent last month. That was the biggest increase since September 2017 and followed an unrevised 0.2 percent drop in February."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

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GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

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Why GBP go up so high last night?

Tan Phan Ngoc, 2019.05.04 05:20

Why GBP go up so high last night? Who has information?

 

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Cable-GBPUSD 2019 and Beyond

Uriel Melliphant, 2019.05.05 01:10

Cable May 3, 2019

Cable to find Resistance at 1.32 or 1.34 


 

There is nothing special about GBP/USD:

  • Chinkou Span line of Ichimoku indicator is crossing historical price on the open daily bar for now.
  • Open daily bar is breaking Ichimoku cloud to above together with 1.31 resistance level for the daily breakout with the bullish reversal.
  • The next resistance level to be broken is 1.3269.

By the way, GBP/USD is still on bearish ranging zone for W1 and MN1 timeframes (it means - nothing seriously happened in the medium- and long-term situation).

GBP/USD daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

 

There is the other way to estimate the market condition (using 200 SMA for example).

As we see from the chart below - the daily price reversed to the daily primary bullish market condition with the secondary ranging breaking 200 SMA few days ago from below to above, and the price is breaking 55 SMA for now to be totally reversed to the bullish area of the chart.

But if we look at weekly (W1) and monthly (MN) timeframes so we can see that nothing happened in medium-term and long-term situation: the price is still located in the bearish zone of the chart to be too far below from 200 SMA rmeversal line.

GBP/USD daily chart by Metatrader 5 

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.10 12:49

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement 

2019-05-10 08:30 GMT | [GBP - GDP]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - GDP] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From official report :

  • "Monthly GDP growth was negative 0.1% in March 2019, as the services and construction sectors contracted."
  • "The monthly growth rate for GDP is volatile and so it should be used with caution and alongside other measures, such as the three-month growth rate, when looking for an indicator of the longer-term trend of the economy. However, it is useful in highlighting one-off changes that can be masked by three-month growth rates."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.16 09:58

GBP/USD - bearish breakdown; 1.28 is the key (based on the article)

GBP/USD AscTrend chart by Metatrader 5

  • "GBPUSD: Retail trader data shows 75.8% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.13 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 06 when GBPUSD traded near 1.30919; price has moved 1.9% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.4% higher than yesterday and 27.9% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.4% lower than yesterday and 30.8% lower from last week."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.30 08:58

GBP/USD - Bearish Breakdown; 1.26 is the key (based on the article)

GBP/USD Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "GBPUSD: Retail trader data shows 79.2% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.8 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 06 when GBPUSD traded near 1.31714; price has moved 4.0% lower since then. The number of trader’s net-long is 0.9% lower than yesterday and 4.1% higher from last week, while the number of trader’s net-short is 3.0% lower than yesterday and 17.7% higher from last week."

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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.06.06 11:06

GBP/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsBOE Gov Carney Speaks and range price movement 

2019-06-06 09:00 GMT | [GBP - BOE Gov Carney Speaks]

[GBP - BOE Gov Carney Speaks] = Speech at the Institute of International Finance Spring Meeting, in Tokyo.

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From official report :

  • "Capital flow volatility is rising because of the fundamental asymmetry in the international monetary financial system and the rapid rise of market-based finance. Mark Carney explains why the conventional wisdom for emerging markets to ‘keep their house in order’ is no longer sufficient to achieve sustainable capital flows – we must all play a role."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by BOE Gov Carney Speaks news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by BOE Gov Carney Speaks news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


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