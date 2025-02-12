Forecast and levels for GBP - page 9
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.19 11:04
Weekly GBP/USD Outlook: 2017, November 19 - November 26 (based on the article)
GBP/USD was under pressure as Brexit negotiations remain stuck and worries about the economy persist. The upcoming week features the GDP report and also the government’s Autumn Statement.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.29 14:51
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD: GDP Second Release
2017-11-29 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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USD/CAD M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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The charts were made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.11 15:42
GBP into BoE with Credit Agricole: "hopes for earlier rate hikes" (based on the article)
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2017-12-14 12:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
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Daily price is on bullish ranging above ichimoku cloud within the following support/resistance levels:
1.3321 support level for the bearish reversal to be started with 1.3198 target to re-enter, and
1.3520 resistance level for the bullish trend to be resumed with 1.3549 bullish target to re-enter.
Most likely scenario for this week: ranging within the levels wanting for the direction of the trend to be started.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.13 11:20
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ILO Unemployment Rate, Average Earnings Including Bonuses 3m/y and range price movement
2017-12-13 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Average Earnings Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Average Earnings Index] = Change in the price businesses and the government pay for labor, including bonuses.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Average Earnings Index news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.19 10:49
GBP/USD - daily ranging near and above the bearish reversal levels (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish ranging to eb above Ichimoku cloud within the following support/resistance levels:
1.3549 resistance level located in the bullish trend to be resumed, and
1.3285 support level located in the bearish reversal to be started.
Most likely scenario in the near future: daily ranging near and above the bearish reversal levels.
============
The chart was made on H4 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.28 14:27
GBP To Dollar Forecast For 2018, 2019, 2020 And 2021 (based on the article)
In the beginning rate at 1.340 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.360, low 1.320. The average for the month 1.340. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.340, change for January 0.0%.
In the beginning rate at 1.340 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.384, low 1.340. The average for the month 1.357. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.364, change for February 1.8%.
In the beginning rate at 1.364 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.373, low 1.333. The average for the month 1.356. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.353, change for March -0.8%.
In the beginning rate at 1.353 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.415, low 1.353. The average for the month 1.379. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.394, change for April 3.0%.
In the beginning rate at 1.394 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.394, low 1.344. The average for the month 1.374. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.364, change for May -2.2%.
In the beginning rate at 1.364 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.405, low 1.363. The average for the month 1.379. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.384, change for June 1.5%.
In the beginning rate at 1.384 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.421, low 1.379. The average for the month 1.396. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.400, change for July 1.2%.
In the beginning rate at 1.400 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.414, low 1.372. The average for the month 1.395. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.393, change for August -0.5%.
In the beginning rate at 1.393 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.457, low 1.393. The average for the month 1.420. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.435, change for September 3.0%.
In the beginning rate at 1.435 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.476, low 1.432. The average for the month 1.449. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.454, change for October 1.3%.
In the beginning rate at 1.454 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.454, low 1.410. The average for the month 1.437. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.431, change for November -1.6%.
In the beginning rate at 1.431 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.481, low 1.431. The average for the month 1.451. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.459, change for December 2.0%.
In the beginning rate at 1.459 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.461, low 1.417. The average for the month 1.444. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.439, change for January -1.4%.
In the beginning rate at 1.439 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.492, low 1.439. The average for the month 1.460. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.470, change for February 2.2%.
In the beginning rate at 1.470 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.470, low 1.405. The average for the month 1.443. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.426, change for March -3.0%.
In the beginning rate at 1.426 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.429, low 1.387. The average for the month 1.413. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.408, change for April -1.3%.
============
The chart was made on Metatrader 5 with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.12 15:04
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/CNH: U.S. Retail Sales
2018-01-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From cnbc article :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Retail Sales news events
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GBP/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Retail Sales news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by U.S. Retail Sales news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.26 15:17
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/CAD and Brent Crude Oil: U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2018-01-26 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news events
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USD/CAD M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news events
============
Brent Crude Oil M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news events
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.28 12:21
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GBP/USD (based on the article)
GBP/USD - "We remain fundamentally positive on GBP - as we have for the past couple of weeks - and look for further gains ahead, although the velocity of movement may slow down with Sterling currently sitting at relatively lofty levels. The latest set of data releases have seen inflation inched down – from 3.1% to 3% - while average UK wage growth nudged a touch higher - to 2.4% from 2.3%. While UK real wages remain negative, any narrowing of the inflation/wages gap will be welcome, especially by the weak retail sector. In addition the latest quarterly GDP release showed the UK economy expanding by an above expectation 0.5%, driven by a strong showing from the dominant services sector."
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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).