Forecast and levels for GBP - page 12

New comment
 

Daily Forecast for April 19th 2018


GBPUSD key to direction is support at 1.4220/10. A break below 1.4170 however targets a buying opportunity at 1.4130/20,
with stops below 1.4090.

Holding above 1.4220 allows a recovery to resistance at 1.4275/80. A good chance of a high for the day but shorts need stops
above 1.4320. A break higher targets 1.4340 before the high at 1.4365/75.


Day Trade Ideas Daily Chart for April 19th 2018

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.02 20:16

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USDUSD/JPY and GOLD: FOMC Rate and Statement

2018-05-02 19:00 GMT | [USD - Fed Interest Rate Decision]

  • past data is 1.75%
  • forecast data is 1.75%
  • actual data is 1.75% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Fed Interest Rate Decision] =Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

==========

From official report :

  • "In view of realized and expected labor market conditions and inflation, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 percent. The stance of monetary policy remains accommodative, thereby supporting strong labor market conditions and a sustained return to 2 percent inflation."

==========

GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events

GBP/USD chart by MT5

==========

USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events

USD/JPY chart by MT5

============

XAU/USD M5: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events

Gold/USD chart by MT5

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

GBPJPY Perfect Trend Touching Mood now. Let's make profit all....

Bmfxanalyst Pro, 2018.05.09 08:08

In GBPJPY pair, if we see in ,

Then easily we can see that, a nice uptrend is going to upside. And at present, market price is in touching mode to go more upside. 
With that, market is standing on a strong  . That's why, it may retrace and can go upside more. 
So, You also can take this chance to be happy........... 



First Learn, Then Earn......


Let's see real chart analysis:


GBPJPY Chart analysis


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.23 12:12

GBP/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsU.K. Consumer Price Index and range price movement 

2018-05-23 09:30 GMT | [GBP - CPI]

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) 12-month inflation rate was 2.2% in April 2018, down from 2.3% in March 2018."
  • "The rate has fallen back from a recent high of 2.8% during autumn 2017 resulting in the April 2018 figure being the lowest observed since January 2017."
  • "The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate was 2.4% in April 2018, down from 2.5% in March 2018."

==========

GBP/USD M5: range price movement by U.K. Consumer Price Index news event 

GBPUSD by MT5

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.27 14:23

Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GBP/USD (based on the article)

GBP/USD by MT5

GBP/USD"Next week the calendar is of little help with only a few low and medium importance releases on the slate with GfK business confidence on Wednesday and the Markit manufacturing PMI on Friday the pick of the bunch. This lack of market moving data may actually cause some market volatility with other normally less important news potentially having an outsized effect on the market."

============

The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.29 07:35

GBP/USD: weekly correction to the bearish reversal; 1.3300 is the key (based on the article)

The weekly price was on the secondary correction on the bullish area of the chart: price was bounced from 1.4376 resistance level to below for 1.3300 support level to be tested. If the price break this key support so the global bearish reversal will be started, otherwise - ranging waiting for the direction.

GBP/USD weekly chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The bearish move in the British Pound has continued into another week. After displaying a semblance of support around the key level of 1.3500 in the first couple of weeks of May, GBP/USD posed a downside break at the start of last week to continue the move, and with a heavy outlay of UK data on the calendar, the potential for a deeper bearish move was there."
  • "At this point, we've seen a bit of support show-up in a familiar area. The zone that runs from 1.3269-1.3321 is an area that helped to mark resistance in August, October and November of last year; then becoming support in December before the pair launched up to fresh post-Brexit highs."
  • "At this point, the primary complication with longer-term stances around GBP/USD is just how oversold the move has become. RSI has been in oversold territory for the entire month of May, and while this doesn&rsquo;t preclude further declines, it does make the prospect of such a bit more distant."

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.31 08:51

GBP/JPY - bearish ranging; 143.19 is the key (based on the article)

GBPJPY daily chart by Metatrader 5

  • "This week started off with an increased slate of worry as financial markets gripped for the possibility of another summer of political volatility out of Europe. This helped to bring considerable strength into the Japanese Yen, helping pairs like EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY fall down to fresh 2018 lows. "
  • "In GBP/JPY, the selling was especially noticeable, as both a weak British Pound and a strong Japanese Yen contributed to a rather quick and heavy move. The British Pound has been weak for well-over a month now, with a bearish reversal starting in mid-April that hasn't yet reversed. We looked at short-side continuation last week when GBP/JPY had bounced up to a prior area of support around 147.03. That led into the quick bearish continuation move mentioned above, which soon took out both targets at 146.00 and 145.00; and prices continued to sell-off to as low as 143.20."

============

The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.09 08:07

GBP/USD: daily bear market rally, weekly correction (based on the article)

GBPUSD by Metatrader 5

  • "GBPUSD: Retail trader data shows 71.0% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.45 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 20 when GBPUSD traded near 1.42353; price has moved 5.8% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.6% lower than yesterday and 5.1% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.4% lower than yesterday and 5.2% lower from last week. "
  • "We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBPUSD prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBPUSD trading bias."

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After 


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.11 13:08

GBP/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsU.K. Factory production and range price movement 

2018-06-11 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing Production]

  • past data is -0.1%
  • forecast data is 0.3%
  • actual data is -1.4% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Manufacturing Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers.

==========

From official report :

  • "In April 2018, total production was estimated to have decreased by 0.8% compared with March 2018, led by a fall of 1.4% in manufacturing and supported by falls in energy supply (2.0%), and water and waste (1.8%)."
  • "The three-monthly fall to April 2018 in manufacturing of 0.5% is the largest fall since May 2017, due mainly to decreases in electrical equipment (9.4%), and basic metals and metal products (1.8%)."
  • "The fall in manufacturing is supported by widespread weakness throughout the sector due to a reduction in the growth rate of both export and domestic turnover."

==========

GBP/USD M5: range price movement by U.K. Factory production news event 

GBPUSD chart by Metatrader 5

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.28 16:19

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USDGBP/USD and GOLD: U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

2018-06-28 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

  • "Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.0 percent in the first quarter of 2018 (table 1), according to the "third" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the fourth quarter, real GDP increased 2.9 percent."

==========

EUR/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news events

EUR/USD chart by Metatrader 5

==========

GBP/USD M15: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news events

GBP/USD chart by Metatrader 5

============

XAU/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news events

GOLD (XAU/USD) chart by Metatrader 5

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread


1...5678910111213141516171819...29
New comment