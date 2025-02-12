Forecast and levels for GBP - page 12
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Daily Forecast for April 19th 2018
GBPUSD key to direction is support at 1.4220/10. A break below 1.4170 however targets a buying opportunity at 1.4130/20,
with stops below 1.4090.
Holding above 1.4220 allows a recovery to resistance at 1.4275/80. A good chance of a high for the day but shorts need stops
above 1.4320. A break higher targets 1.4340 before the high at 1.4365/75.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.02 20:16
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/JPY and GOLD: FOMC Rate and Statement
2018-05-02 19:00 GMT | [USD - Fed Interest Rate Decision]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Fed Interest Rate Decision] =Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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GBPJPY Perfect Trend Touching Mood now. Let's make profit all....
Bmfxanalyst Pro, 2018.05.09 08:08
In GBPJPY pair, if we see in ,
Then easily we can see that, a nice uptrend is going to upside. And at present, market price is in touching mode to go more upside.
With that, market is standing on a strong . That's why, it may retrace and can go upside more.
So, You also can take this chance to be happy...........
First Learn, Then Earn......
Let's see real chart analysis:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.23 12:12
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2018-05-23 09:30 GMT | [GBP - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by U.K. Consumer Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.27 14:23
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GBP/USD (based on the article)
GBP/USD - "Next week the calendar is of little help with only a few low and medium importance releases on the slate with GfK business confidence on Wednesday and the Markit manufacturing PMI on Friday the pick of the bunch. This lack of market moving data may actually cause some market volatility with other normally less important news potentially having an outsized effect on the market."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.29 07:35
GBP/USD: weekly correction to the bearish reversal; 1.3300 is the key (based on the article)
The weekly price was on the secondary correction on the bullish area of the chart: price was bounced from 1.4376 resistance level to below for 1.3300 support level to be tested. If the price break this key support so the global bearish reversal will be started, otherwise - ranging waiting for the direction.
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.31 08:51
GBP/JPY - bearish ranging; 143.19 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.09 08:07
GBP/USD: daily bear market rally, weekly correction (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.11 13:08
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Factory production and range price movement
2018-06-11 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing Production]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Manufacturing Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by U.K. Factory production news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.28 16:19
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and GOLD: U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2018-06-28 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news events
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GBP/USD M15: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news events
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XAU/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: