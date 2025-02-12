Forecast and levels for GBP - page 20
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.09 16:05
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Initial Jobless Claims
2020-04-09 13:30 GMT | [USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims] = The number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.21 13:22
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Unemployment Change and range price movement
2020-04-21 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.
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From forexcrunch article :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.22 10:11
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2020-04-22 07:00 GMT | [GBP - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.24 11:48
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Great Britain Retail Sales and range price movement
2020-04-24 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Great Britain Retail Sales news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Hello, Sergey.
To my mind the bullish tendence is more likely to take place.
Will GBP/USD rise above 1.262 in couple of weeks, what do you think?
Hello, Sergey.
To my mind the bullish tendence is more likely to take place.
Will GBP/USD rise above 1.262 in couple of weeks, what do you think?
If we look at the daily chartso the price is on bearish ranging since 27th of March this year.
The price came to be very close to the Ichimoku cloud from below to be ready to cross it for the possible daily bullish reversal.
But the key resistance levels for this 'crossing' are 1.252 and 1.264:
And it is very similar situation on weekly chart: the price is on bearish ranging to be going along the border Ichimoku cloud and ready to be cross it from below to above for the primary bullish market condition.
And we can see same key resistance level at 1.264 for the bullish reversal to be started with 1.319 as a nearest bullish target in this case.
And it is very similar situation on monthly chart: the price is on secondary ranging without the primary bearish market condition moving along the border of Ichimoku cloud and ready to be cross this cloud to above for the primary bullish reversal.
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To make it shorter: price is on bearish ranging waiting for the direction for the bullish reversal to be started or for the bearish trend to be continuing.
I think - good fundamental news events may help to move the price to the bullish zone for example ... anyway - will see ..
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.07 10:39
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement
2020-05-07 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.13 08:31
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement
2020-05-13 07:00 GMT | [GBP - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - GDP] = Change in the total value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
GBPUSD double bottom @1,2250 ?
<Chart shot removed. If showing charts, any indicators must be freely available to all>
An approaching is possible forming on this pair and I'll will be awaiting the possible opportunity. It may or may not complete formation, but I'll will be keeping an eye on the pair.