What you think about GBPJPY?? Look my own view now!!

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In this pair, if we see in  , easily we can see that, a nice uptrend is going to upside. And at present, market price is in touching mode to go more upside. 
With that, market is standing on a strong  . That's why, it may retrace and can go upside more. 
So, You also  take this chance to be happy........... 


Now see my analysis: 
GBPJPY Daily

First Learn, Then Earn......

 
معصوم بالله:

In this pair, if we see in  , easily we can see that, a nice uptrend is going to upside. And at present, market price is in touching mode to go more upside. 
With that, market is standing on a strong  . That's why, it may retrace and can go upside more. 
So, You also  take this chance to be happy........... 


Now see my analysis: 


First Learn, Then Earn......

Have you placed that order? Or you missed it?
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