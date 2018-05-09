What you think about GBPJPY?? Look my own view now!!
معصوم بالله:Have you placed that order? Or you missed it?
In this pair, if we see in , easily we can see that, a nice uptrend is going to upside. And at present, market price is in touching mode to go more upside.
Now see my analysis:
In this pair, if we see in , easily we can see that, a nice uptrend is going to upside. And at present, market price is in touching mode to go more upside.
With that, market is standing on a strong . That's why, it may retrace and can go upside more.
So, You also take this chance to be happy...........
Now see my analysis:
First Learn, Then Earn......
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In this pair, if we see in , easily we can see that, a nice uptrend is going to upside. And at present, market price is in touching mode to go more upside.
With that, market is standing on a strong . That's why, it may retrace and can go upside more.
So, You also take this chance to be happy...........
Now see my analysis:
First Learn, Then Earn......