Forecast and levels for GBP - page 3
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.20 12:47
Weekly Outlook: 2017, May 21 - May 28 (based on the article)
The US dollar was on the back foot, suffering some political issues among other factors. The meeting minutes from the Fed stand out, alongside updates on US and UK GDP but perhaps the biggest event is the testimony of James Comey. Here are the highlights for the upcoming week.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.29 06:57
Weekly GBP/USD Outlook: 2017, May 28 - June 04 (based on the article)
GBP/USD dropped sharply last week, dropping 230 points. The pair closed at 1.2781, its lowest weekly close in four weeks. This week’s key events are Manufacturing and Construction PMIs.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.01 14:50
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, Dollar Index and GOLD (XAU/USD): ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
2017-06-01 13:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = The indicator characterizes the labor market and industrial sector activity to assess the economic development in the country. Employment growth exceeding the predicted value is seen as positive for the US dollar.
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From official report:
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.05 11:54
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Services PMI and range price movement
2017-06-05 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Services PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Services PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the services industry.
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From official report:
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by K Services PMI news event
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.10 12:14
UK Vote Raises Political, Brexit Uncertainties; intra-day price bearish breakdown (based on the article)
H4 price broke 100 SMA/200 SMA to below to be reversed to the primary bearish market condition. For now, the price is on testing 1.2634 support level to below for the bearish trend to be continuing.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.13 11:56
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2017-06-13 09:30 GMT | [GBP - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report:
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by U.K. Consumer Price Index news event
GBPUSD H4 FIBONACCI
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.15 13:29
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: MPC Official Bank Rate and range price movement
2017-06-15 12:00 GMT | [GBP - 0.25%]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - 0.25%] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Official Bank Rate news event
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.26 15:31
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): U.S. Durable Goods Orders
2017-06-26 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From MarketWatch article:
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.28 16:21
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BOE Gov Carney Speaks and range price movement
2017-06-28 14:30 GMT | [GBP - BOE Gov Carney Speaks]
[GBP - BOE Gov Carney Speaks] = Participate in a panel discussion at the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking, in Portugal.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by BOE Gov Carney Speaks news event