Forecast and levels for Oil - page 19
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.07 15:32
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and Brent Crude Oil: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2020-08-07 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.26 20:00
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, Brent Crude Oil and GOLD (XAU/USD): Unites States Durable Goods Orders
2020-08-26 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
==========
From forextv article :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.29 10:58
Crude Oil - weekly bullish reversal; daily waiting for direction; 46.21 is the key nearest resistance level for the weekly bullish reversal (based on the article)
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
CodeBase
The articles
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.02 17:35
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bullish ranging; 46.21 is the key
2020-09-02 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 9.4 million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.09 08:00
Crude Oil - daily bearish breakdown; 39.29 is the key support for the bearish trend to be continuing (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.02 17:11
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, Brent Crude Oil and Dollar Index (DXY): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2020-10-02 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.17 15:30
Crude Oil - daily ranging for direction; 43.52 resistance is the key with 46.59 as a target (based on the article)
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.22 09:30
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: ranging for direction
2020-10-21 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 1.0 million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.29 14:46Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/CNH and Brent Crude Oil: United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2020-10-20 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
==========
Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.11.12 19:38
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily breakout with the bullish reversal; 45.27 is the key
2020-11-12 16:00 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 4.3 million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
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