Forecast and levels for Oil - page 17
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.15 17:57
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: bearish ranging; 36.37 is the key for the daily price to be reversed
2020-04-15 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 19.2 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.20 12:02
Crude Oil - bearish ranging; 21.64 is the key support level for the primary bearish trend to be continuing; 36.36 is the key resistance for the rally to the bullish reversal to be started (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Brent Crude Oil - bearish ranging; 21.64 is the key support level for the primary bearish trend to be continuing; 36.36 is the key resistance for the rally to the bullish reversal to be started (based on the article)
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WTI Crude Oil - bearish breakdown to 10 psy level
Brent Crude Oil -
WTI Crude Oil - 0 (zero)
The MT5 platform (chart/symbol/DOM) froze up when the May Crude contract (CLK20) went negative.
Yes, it should be nice to see negative prices :)
But this is not an ordinary case...
WTI went to negative price to some moment only ...
No. It's currently @ -30, and the MT5 platform has been frozen on the contract since it went negative -- well over an hour ago. Still negative. Still frozen.
No. It's currently @ -30, and the MT5 platform has been frozen on the contract since it went negative -- well over an hour ago. Still negative. Still frozen.
Major issue with MT5
to the Russian forum for the admins' consideration (post #249).
WTI went to negative price to some moment only ... everything is around zero now.
Yes, it should be nice to see negative prices :)
But this is not an ordinary case...
Not sure it is an MT5 issue :
The settings said it's not allowed to go negatives, and as far as I know the broker is configuring the settings. However I never seen MT5 with negative prices so it could also be an MT5 issue.
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.23 08:25
WTI Crude Oil - bearish ranging within negative support value and 17/19 resistance values; 33.29 is the keys for the daily bullish reversal to be started (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: