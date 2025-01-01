DocumentationSections
MQL5 Reference Standard Library Trade Classes CTerminalInfo OpenCLSupport 

OpenCLSupport

Gets the information about the version of OpenCL supported by video card.

int  OpenCLSupport() const 

Return Value

OpenCL version having the following form: 0x00010002 = "1.2". 0 means that OpenCL is not supported.

Note

OpenCL version is defined by TerminalInfoInteger() function (TERMINAL_OPENCL_SUPPORT property).