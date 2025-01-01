- Build
- IsConnected
- IsDLLsAllowed
- IsTradeAllowed
- IsEmailEnabled
- IsFtpEnabled
- MaxBars
- CodePage
- CPUCores
- MemoryPhysical
- MemoryTotal
- MemoryAvailable
- MemoryUsed
- IsX64
- OpenCLSupport
- DiskSpace
- Language
- Name
- Company
- Path
- DataPath
- CommonDataPath
- InfoInteger
- InfoString
Gets the information about the version of OpenCL supported by video card.
|
int OpenCLSupport() const
Return Value
OpenCL version having the following form: 0x00010002 = "1.2". 0 means that OpenCL is not supported.
Note
OpenCL version is defined by TerminalInfoInteger() function (TERMINAL_OPENCL_SUPPORT property).