- Build
- IsConnected
- IsDLLsAllowed
- IsTradeAllowed
- IsEmailEnabled
- IsFtpEnabled
- MaxBars
- CodePage
- CPUCores
- MemoryPhysical
- MemoryTotal
- MemoryAvailable
- MemoryUsed
- IsX64
- OpenCLSupport
- DiskSpace
- Language
- Name
- Company
- Path
- DataPath
- CommonDataPath
- InfoInteger
- InfoString
IsX64
Gets the information about the type of the client terminal.
bool IsX64() const
Return Value
true - 64-bit version is used, otherwise - false.
Note
The type of the terminal is defined by TerminalInfoInteger() function (TERMINAL_X64 property).