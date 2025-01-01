DocumentationSections
MQL5 Reference Standard Library Trade Classes CTerminalInfo IsX64 

IsX64

Gets the information about the type of the client terminal.

bool  IsX64() const 

Return Value

true - 64-bit version is used, otherwise - false.

Note

The type of the terminal is defined by TerminalInfoInteger() function (TERMINAL_X64 property).