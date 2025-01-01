DocumentationSections
DiskSpace

Gets the information about free disk space available for MQL5\Files folder of the terminal/agent (in Mb).

int  MDiskSpace() const 

Return Value

Free disk space.

Note

Free disk space is defined by TerminalInfoInteger() function (TERMINAL_DISK_SPACE property).