- Build
- IsConnected
- IsDLLsAllowed
- IsTradeAllowed
- IsEmailEnabled
- IsFtpEnabled
- MaxBars
- CodePage
- CPUCores
- MemoryPhysical
- MemoryTotal
- MemoryAvailable
- MemoryUsed
- IsX64
- OpenCLSupport
- DiskSpace
- Language
- Name
- Company
- Path
- DataPath
- CommonDataPath
- InfoInteger
- InfoString
CodePage
Gets the information about code page of the language in the terminal.
int CodePage() const
Return Value
Code page of the language in the client terminal.
Note
Code page of the language is defined by TerminalInfoInteger() function (TERMINAL_CODEPAGE property).