MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCTerminalInfoMemoryTotal 

MemoryTotal

Gets the information about the total memory available to the terminal/agent (in Mb).

int  MemoryTotal() const 

Return Value

Total memory (in Mb) available to the terminal/agent.

Note

The total memory available to the terminal/agent is defined by TerminalInfoInteger() function (TERMINAL_MEMORY_TOTAL property).