MemoryAvailable

Gets the information about the free memory available to the client terminal/agent (in Mb).

int  MemoryTotal() const 

Return Value

Free memory (in Mb) available to the terminal/agent.

Note

The free memory available to the client terminal/agent is defined by TerminalInfoInteger() function (TERMINAL_MEMORY_TOTAL property).