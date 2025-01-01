- Build
- IsConnected
- IsDLLsAllowed
- IsTradeAllowed
- IsEmailEnabled
- IsFtpEnabled
- MaxBars
- CodePage
- CPUCores
- MemoryPhysical
- MemoryTotal
- MemoryAvailable
- MemoryUsed
- IsX64
- OpenCLSupport
- DiskSpace
- Language
- Name
- Company
- Path
- DataPath
- CommonDataPath
- InfoInteger
- InfoString
InfoString
The function returns the value of a corresponding property of the mql5 program environment. The property must be of string type.
|
string TerminalInfoString(
Parameters
property_id
[in] Identifier of a property. It can be one the values of the enumeration ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_STRING.
Return Value
Value of string type.
Note
The property value is defined by TerminalInfoString() function.