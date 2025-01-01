InfoString

The function returns the value of a corresponding property of the mql5 program environment. The property must be of string type.

string TerminalInfoString(

int property_id

);

Parameters

property_id

[in] Identifier of a property. It can be one the values of the enumeration ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_STRING.

Return Value

Value of string type.

Note

The property value is defined by TerminalInfoString() function.