MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCTerminalInfoCPUCores BuildIsConnectedIsDLLsAllowedIsTradeAllowedIsEmailEnabledIsFtpEnabledMaxBarsCodePageCPUCoresMemoryPhysicalMemoryTotalMemoryAvailableMemoryUsedIsX64OpenCLSupportDiskSpaceLanguageNameCompanyPathDataPathCommonDataPathInfoIntegerInfoString CPUCores Gets the information about the number of CPU cores in the system. int CPUCores() const Return Value Number of CPU cores in the system. Note The number of CPU cores is defined by TerminalInfoInteger() function (TERMINAL_CPU_CORES property). CodePage MemoryPhysical