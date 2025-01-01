DocumentationSections
CPUCores

Gets the information about the number of CPU cores in the system.

int  CPUCores() const 

Return Value

Number of CPU cores in the system.

Note

The number of CPU cores is defined by TerminalInfoInteger() function (TERMINAL_CPU_CORES property).