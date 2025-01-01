MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CTerminalInfoMemoryTotal
- Build
- IsConnected
- IsDLLsAllowed
- IsTradeAllowed
- IsEmailEnabled
- IsFtpEnabled
- MaxBars
- CodePage
- CPUCores
- MemoryPhysical
- MemoryTotal
- MemoryAvailable
- MemoryUsed
- IsX64
- OpenCLSupport
- DiskSpace
- Language
- Name
- Company
- Path
- DataPath
- CommonDataPath
- InfoInteger
- InfoString
MemoryTotal
获取有关提供给终端/代理的总内存的信息 (以兆字节为单位)。
int MemoryTotal() const
返回值
可供终端/代理使用的总内存 (以兆字节为单位)。
注释
为获取总内存, 使用 TerminalInfoInteger() 函数 (TERMINAL_MEMORY_TOTAL 属性)。