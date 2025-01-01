文档部分
MemoryTotal

获取有关提供给终端/代理的总内存的信息 (以兆字节为单位)。

int  MemoryTotal() const 

返回值

可供终端/代理使用的总内存 (以兆字节为单位)。

注释

为获取总内存, 使用 TerminalInfoInteger() 函数 (TERMINAL_MEMORY_TOTAL 属性)。