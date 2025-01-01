MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTerminalInfoMemoryTotal
- Build
- IsConnected
- IsDLLsAllowed
- IsTradeAllowed
- IsEmailEnabled
- IsFtpEnabled
- MaxBars
- CodePage
- CPUCores
- MemoryPhysical
- MemoryTotal
- MemoryAvailable
- MemoryUsed
- IsX64
- OpenCLSupport
- DiskSpace
- Language
- Name
- Company
- Path
- DataPath
- CommonDataPath
- InfoInteger
- InfoString
MemoryTotal
クライアント端末/エージェントによって使用可能な合計メモリに関する情報を取得します。（MB 単位）。
|
int MemoryTotal() const
戻り値
端末/エージェントによって使用可能な合計メモリ（MB 単位）
注意事項
合計メモリ情報の取得には TerminalInfoInteger() 関数（TERMINAL_MEMORY_TOTAL プロパティ）が使用されます。