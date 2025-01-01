ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTerminalInfoMemoryTotal 

MemoryTotal

クライアント端末/エージェントによって使用可能な合計メモリに関する情報を取得します。（MB 単位）。

int  MemoryTotal() const 

戻り値

端末/エージェントによって使用可能な合計メモリ（MB 単位）

注意事項

合計メモリ情報の取得には TerminalInfoInteger() 関数（TERMINAL_MEMORY_TOTAL プロパティ）が使用されます。