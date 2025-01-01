MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTerminalInfoIsFtpEnabled
- Build
- IsConnected
- IsDLLsAllowed
- IsTradeAllowed
- IsEmailEnabled
- IsFtpEnabled
- MaxBars
- CodePage
- CPUCores
- MemoryPhysical
- MemoryTotal
- MemoryAvailable
- MemoryUsed
- IsX64
- OpenCLSupport
- DiskSpace
- Language
- Name
- Company
- Path
- DataPath
- CommonDataPath
- InfoInteger
- InfoString
IsFtpEnabled
터미널 설정에 지정된 FTP 서버에 거래 보고서를 보내고 로그인할 수 있는 권한에 대한 정보를 가져오기.
|
bool IsFtpEnabled() const
값 반환
FTP 서버에 거래 보고서를 전송이 허용되면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.
참고
거래 보고서 전송 권한은 TerminalInfoInteger() 함수에 의해 정의됩니다(TERMINAL_FTP_ENABLED 속성).