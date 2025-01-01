문서화섹션
IsEmailEnabled

터미널 설정에 지정된 SMTP 서버로 이메일을 보내고 로그인할 수 있는 권한에 대한 정보 가져오기.

bool  IsEmailEnabled() const 

값 반환

이메일 전송이 허용되면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.

참고

이메일 전송 권한TerminalInfoInteger() 함수에 의해 정의됩니다(TERMINAL_EMAIL_ENABLED 속성).