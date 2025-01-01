- Create
GetData
Gets the specified timeseries buffer element.
long GetData(
Parameters
index
[in] Index of the buffer element.
Return Value
The timeseries buffer element, or 0.
GetData
Gets the data from the timeseries buffer by starting position and number.
int GetData(
Parameters
start_pos
[in] Starting position of a timeseries buffer.
count
[in] Number of timeseries buffer elements.
buffer
[in] Reference to the array for storing the data.
Return Value
>=0 - successful, -1 - cannot receive data.
GetData
Gets the data from a timeseries buffer by starting time and number.
int GetData(
Parameters
start_time
[in] Time of the timeseries buffer initial element.
count
[in] Number of timeseries buffer elements.
buffer
[in] Reference to the array for storing data.
Return Value
>=0 - successful, -1 - cannot receive data.
GetData
Gets the data from a timeseries buffer by starting and stop times.
int GetData(
Parameters
start_time
[in] Time of the timeseries buffer initial element.
stop_time
[in] Time of the timeseries buffer end element.
buffer
[in] Reference to the array for storing data
Return Value
>=0 - successful, -1 - cannot receive data.