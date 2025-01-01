- Create
Gets data from the timeseries buffer by starting position and number.
int GetData(
Parameters
start_pos
[in] Starting position of a timeseries buffer.
count
[in] Number of timeseries buffer elements.
buffer
[in] Reference to the data storage array.
Return Value
>=0 - successful, -1 - cannot receive data.
GetData
Gets data from the timeseries buffer by starting time and number.
int GetData(
Parameters
start_time
[in] Time of a timeseries buffer initial element.
count
[in] Number of timeseries buffer elements.
buffer
[in] Reference to the data storage array.
Return Value
>=0 - successful, -1 - cannot receive data.
GetData
Gets data from the timeseries buffer by starting and stop times.
int GetData(
Parameters
start_time
[in] Time of a timeseries buffer initial element.
stop_time
[in] Time of a timeseries buffer last element.
buffer
[in] Reference to the data storage array.
Return Value
>=0 - successful, -1 - cannot receive data.