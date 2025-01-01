- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
Update
곡선 좌표를 업데이트.
Y 좌표로 작업하기 위한 버전. 전달된 배열 인덱스는 여기서 X 좌표로 사용됩니다.
void Update(
이 버전에서는 X 및 Y 좌표를 사용합니다.
void Update(
CPoint2D 점으로 작업하기 위한 버전.
void Update(
CurveFunction 함수에 대한 포인터로 작업하기 위한 버전.
void Update(
매개변수
x[]
[in] X 좌표.
y[]
[in] Y 좌표.
points[]
[in] 곡선 좌표.
함수
[in] 곡선을 설명하는 함수에 대한 포인터
from
[in] 함수 인수의 초기 값
to
[in] 함수 인수의 끝 값
step
[in] 인수 증가