Update

곡선 좌표를 업데이트.

Y 좌표로 작업하기 위한 버전. 전달된 배열 인덱스는 여기서 X 좌표로 사용됩니다.

void  Update(
   const double&  y[]   // Y 좌표    
  \)

이 버전에서는 X 및 Y 좌표를 사용합니다.

void  Update(
   const double&  x[],     // X 좌표  
   const double&  y[]      // Y 좌표    
  \)

CPoint2D 점으로 작업하기 위한 버전.

void  Update(
   const CPoint2D&  points[]      // 곡선 좌표
  \)

CurveFunction 함수에 대한 포인터로 작업하기 위한 버전.

void  Update(
   CurveFunction  function,     // 곡선을 설명하는 함수에 대한 포인터
   const double   from,         // 함수 인수의 초기 값
   const double   to,           // 함수 인수의 최종 값
   const double   step          // 인수 증가
  \)

매개변수

x[]

[in]  X 좌표.

y[]

[in]  Y 좌표.

points[]

[in]  곡선 좌표.

함수

[in] 곡선을 설명하는 함수에 대한 포인터

from

[in]  함수 인수의 초기 값

to

[in]  함수 인수의 끝 값

step

[in]  인수 증가