- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
Update
曲線の座標を更新します。
Y座標によって操作するバージョン。 渡された配列インデックスは、ここではX座標として使用されます。
|
void Update(
このバージョンでは、X座標とY座標が使用されます。
|
void Update(
CPoint2Dポイントを使用するバージョン。.
|
void Update(
CurveFunction関数へのポインタを使用するバージョン。
|
void Update(
パラメータ
x[]
[in] X座標
y[]
[in] Y座標
points[]
[in] 曲線の座標
function
[in] 曲線を記述する関数へのポインタ
from
[in] 関数の引数の初期値
to
[in] 関数の引数の最終値
step
[in] 引数の増分