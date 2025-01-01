ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveUpdate 

Update

曲線の座標を更新します。

Y座標によって操作するバージョン。 渡された配列インデックスは、ここではX座標として使用されます。

void  Update(
  const double&  y[]  // Y座標  
  ）

このバージョンでは、X座標とY座標が使用されます。

void  Update(
  const double&  x[],    // X座標
  const double&  y[]      // Y座標  
  ）

CPoint2Dポイントを使用するバージョン。.

void  Update(
  const CPoint2D&  points[]      // 曲線の座標
  ）

CurveFunction関数へのポインタを使用するバージョン。

void  Update(
  CurveFunction  function,    // 曲線を記述する関数へのポインタ
  const double  from,        // 関数の引数の初期値
  const double  to,          // 関数の引数の最終値
  const double  step          // 引数の増分
  ）

パラメータ

x[]

[in]  X座標

y[]

[in]  Y座標

points[]

[in]  曲線の座標

function

[in] 曲線を記述する関数へのポインタ

from

[in]  関数の引数の初期値

to

[in]  関数の引数の最終値

step

[in]  引数の増分