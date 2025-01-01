文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CCurveUpdate 

Update

更新曲线坐标。

Y坐标的工作版本。通过的数组指数在这里用作X坐标。

void  Update(
   const double&  y[]   // Y 坐标    
   )

该版本使用X和Y坐标。

void  Update(
   const double&  x[],     // X 坐标 
   const double&  y[]      // Y 坐标   
   )

处理CPoint2D点的版本。

void  Update(
   const CPoint2D&  points[]      // 曲线坐标
   )

可以处理CurveFunction函数指针的版本。

void  Update(
   CurveFunction  function,     // 描述曲线的函数指针
   const double   from,         // 函数参数的初始值
   const double   to,           // 函数参数的最终值
   const double   step          // 参数增量 
   )

参数

x[]

[in]  X 坐标。

y[]

[in]  Y 坐标。

points[]

[in]  曲线坐标。

function

[in] 描述曲线的函数指针

from

[in]  函数参数的初始值

to

[in]  函数参数的最终值

step

[in]  参数增量