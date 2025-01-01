- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
Update
更新曲线坐标。
Y坐标的工作版本。通过的数组指数在这里用作X坐标。
|
void Update(
该版本使用X和Y坐标。
|
void Update(
处理CPoint2D点的版本。
|
void Update(
可以处理CurveFunction函数指针的版本。
|
void Update(
参数
x[]
[in] X 坐标。
y[]
[in] Y 坐标。
points[]
[in] 曲线坐标。
function
[in] 描述曲线的函数指针
from
[in] 函数参数的初始值
to
[in] 函数参数的最终值
step
[in] 参数增量