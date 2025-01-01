文档部分
LinesSmoothTension（获得方法）

返回使用线性绘制时的曲线平滑参数。

double  LinesSmoothTension()

返回值

平滑参数值

注意

'张力'值的范围是(0.0; 1.0]。

LinesSmoothTension（设置方法）

设置使用线性绘制时的曲线平滑参数。

void  LinesSmoothTension(
   const double  tension      // 参数值
   )

参数

tension

[in]  平滑参数值。

注意

'张力'值的范围是(0.0; 1.0]。