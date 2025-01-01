- Type
LinesSmoothTension（获得方法）
返回使用线性绘制时的曲线平滑参数。
double LinesSmoothTension()
返回值
平滑参数值
注意
'张力'值的范围是(0.0; 1.0]。
LinesSmoothTension（设置方法）
设置使用线性绘制时的曲线平滑参数。
void LinesSmoothTension(
参数
tension
[in] 平滑参数值。
注意
'张力'值的范围是(0.0; 1.0]。